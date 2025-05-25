From Protegé to Captain: Shubman Gill Steps Into the Spotlight
By Mehr Jan
A new chapter in Indian Test cricket has officially begun.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Shubman Gill as the new captain of the national Test side, signaling a generational shift following the recent retirements of veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin.
At 25, Gill steps into the spotlight with the weight of history and hope on his shoulders.
Having already led India in T20s during their tour of Zimbabwe in July 2024, the right-handed batter now faces a steeper challenge: captaining the Test squad through a five-match series in England starting June 20.
The series also marks the beginning of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle.
Gill has featured in 32 Tests for India, amassing 1,893 runs at an average of 35.05, with five centuries to his name.
“We’ve looked at Shubman closely over the past year,” said Ajit Agarkar, India’s chairman of selectors. “He’s very young, but the improvement is evident. We’re hopeful that he’s the right guy. He’s a terrific player, and yes, it’s a high-pressure job—but we believe in him.”
New Core Emerges Around Gill
Alongside Gill, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named vice-captain, marking his return to a leadership role after his comeback from injury.
The senior core now includes KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja—players expected to balance Gill’s inexperience with their own proven credentials.
One notable absence is pace spearhead Mohammed Shami, who is not part of the current setup. The squad, however, blends seasoned campaigners with fresh faces. Among them are Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and Akash Deep—all of whom have been groomed within the system.
India will begin their preparations with a warm-up match against India A in Beckenham. The last time India toured England for a five-match Test series, in 2021-22, the series ended evenly at 2-2.
This time, with a new captain and a reshaped squad, India will look to tilt the balance decisively in their favor.