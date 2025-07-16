From Verma’s Blazing Bat to Dean’s Lethal Spin: ICC Women’s Rankings Reveal Series Impact
By Mehr Jan
The five-match T20I series between India and England delivered not only high drama on the field but significant movement in the ICC Women’s Player Rankings.
Batters and bowlers from both sides have reaped the rewards for standout performances in a closely fought contest that ended 3-2 in India’s favor.
India opener Shafali Verma returned to the elite group of T20I batters, climbing to ninth place in the latest rankings with 655 points.
The 21-year-old dazzled across the series, scoring 176 runs at a blistering strike rate of 158.56, second only to partner Smriti Mandhana. Her innings of 75 off 41 deliveries in a last-ball defeat underscored her value at the top of the order and solidified her rise by four spots.
All-rounder Arundhati Reddy also emerged as a key figure in India's series win.
Taking six wickets overall, she grabbed two in the decisive final game. Her efforts propelled her four spots higher to 39th among bowlers and sparked a massive 26-place jump to 80th in the all-rounders' list.
England’s Bowling Talent on the Rise
England’s bowlers were just as impressive despite the series loss.
Spinner Charlie Dean delivered a Player of the Match performance with 3 for 23 in the finale, vaulting eight places to share sixth position in the bowling rankings with Nashra Sandhu and Georgia Wareham.
Linsey Smith advanced nine spots to reach 38th, while pacer Issy Wong moved up seven places to 50th.
Emily Arlott, who made her England debut earlier in the summer against the West Indies, climbed 15 places to 67th, marking steady progress in the international arena.
Among England’s batters, Sophia Dunkley led the charge with 151 runs, boosting her ranking by seven spots to 19th. Her crucial scores of 22 and 46 in the last two encounters highlighted her reliability in the middle order.
Meanwhile, opener Tammy Beaumont continued her own upward momentum, leaping 19 places to secure 45th place in the batting standings.