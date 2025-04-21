Gill, Rashid Star in Gujarat Titans’ Handsome Victory Over Kolkata Knight Riders
Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders suffered yet another heavy defeat, this time at the hands of table-toppers Gujarat Titans. Batting first, GT put up a strong total of 198 on a surface that wasn’t the easiest to score on, courtesy of a captain’s knock by Shubman Gill. In reply, KKR faltered with the bat and were restricted to 159, thanks to a clinical bowling performance led by Rashid Khan.
Toss and Team News
KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bowl first, hoping to make use of the conditions under lights. They brought in Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Moeen Ali to strengthen the batting order. Gujarat Titans, coming off a winning streak, went in with an unchanged playing XI.
Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Sunil Narine, 3 Ajinkya Rahane (capt), 4 Venkatesh Iyer, 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Andre Russell, 7 Ramandeep Singh, 8 Moeen Ali, 9 Vaibhav Arora, 10 Harshit Rana, 11 Varun Chakravarthy
Impact subs: Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Lunith Sisodia
Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Sherfane Rutherford, 5 Shahrukh Khan, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Sai Kishore, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Prasidh Krishna
Impact subs: Ishant Sharma, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan
Strong Opening Partnership between Gill and Sai, Buttler Finishes the Innings on a High
Gujarat Titans’ top three have been the most prolific in this year’s IPL, contributing to 70% of the team’s total runs so far. The combination of Gill, Sudharsan and Buttler has been the backbone of GT’s dominance and they delivered yet again. Gill and Sudharsan laid the foundation with a commanding 112-run opening stand, attacking both pace and spin with equal ease.
Gill looked unstoppable as he carved the field with a brilliant 90 off 53 balls, smashing 10 boundaries and three maximums. Sudharsan complemented him with a composed 52 before edging one behind off Russell’s bowling. Buttler walked in with his signature aggressive intent and played a quickfire 41 off just 23 balls, helping GT close their innings at 198 for 3.
KKR’s bowling lacked consistency, with too many loose deliveries and an inability to bowl to the field. Arora, Rana and Russell managed to pick up a wicket each, but none of the bowlers could contain the flow of runs effectively.
Rahane’s Solo Effort Goes in Vain
KKR’s top-order woes continued as Gurbaz, brought in to strengthen the opening, was dismissed in the very first over. Rahane, stepping up under pressure, anchored the innings with a determined half-century, but received little support from the rest of the lineup. Big hitters like Narine, Iyer and Rinku Singh failed to make an impact, with none of them crossing 20.
Rahane’s 50 off 35 balls was a lone bright spot in an otherwise lackluster batting display. Angkrish Raghuvanshi, coming in as an impact sub, chipped in with 27 but it wasn’t enough to chase down the steep total. KKR’s innings never gained momentum and they limped to 159 at the end of their 20 overs.
GT’s bowlers executed their plans to perfection. Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan led the charge with two wickets apiece, both maintaining excellent economy rates. Sai Kishore was also impressive, keeping things tight in the middle overs.
Man of the Match
Shubman Gill was named the Man of the Match for his commanding 90 at the top of the order, setting the tone for GT’s win and solidifying their position at the top of the table.