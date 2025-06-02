Glenn Maxwell, Aussie Star All-Rounder, Announces Retirement from ODI Cricket
In a surprising move, Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from One-Day Internationals. The two-time world champion will still be available for Australia in T20s.
Maxwell has played 149 ODI matches for Australia since his debut in August 2012, scoring 3,990 runs and picking up 77 wickets. He was instrumental in Australia’s two ODI World Cup triumphs in 2015 and 2023. He played his last ODI against India in the 2025 Champions Trophy.
According to Maxwell, he took the decision to retire from ODIs to prioritize the upcoming T20 World Cup, along with other T20 commitments he has around the world, including the IPL and Big Bash.
Speaking to the Final Word Podcast, Maxwell said,
"I felt like I was letting the team down a little bit with how the body was reacting to the conditions. I had a good chat with George Bailey and I asked him what his thoughts were going forward.”
“We talked about the 2027 World Cup and I said to him, ‘I don’t think I am going to make that. It’s time to start planning for people in my position to have a crack at it and make the position their own.’
“Hopefully they get enough of a lead-in to hang onto that role. I always said I wasn’t going to hand my position over if I felt like I was still good enough to play. I didn’t want to just hold on for a couple of series and almost play for selfish reasons. They are moving in such a clear direction, so this gives them the best look at what the line-up is leading into that next World Cup. I know how important that planning is.”
Maxwell is also credited with playing one of the best innings in ODI history — if not the best. His double century against Afghanistan in the group stage of the 2023 ODI World Cup kept the whole world on its feet. Australia were 91 for 7 chasing 293 against one of the best spin-bowling teams in the world, on a pitch that was assisting spin. Despite suffering from severe cramps, he took his team to victory with an unbeaten 201 off 128 balls.
He also holds the second-best batting strike rate in ODIs (126.7), along with four centuries and 23 half-centuries. Maxwell was all smiles while reflecting on his ODI career, having played alongside some of the greats of the game.
“I think back to right at the start — I was picked ahead of my time and out of the blue. I was proud just to be playing a couple of games for Australia. I thought I was just going to have that.”
“Since then, I’ve been able to go through the ups and downs of being dropped, being brought back, playing in a few World Cups, and being part of some great teams.”