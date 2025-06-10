Global Cricket Stars Line Up for Big Bash League Drafts
The 15th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) and the 11th season of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) are set to kick off their recruitment process with the overseas player drafts scheduled for June 19, 2025.
For the first time, the drafts have been moved to June, giving franchises more time to plan their squads. Over 600 international players have registered interest, highlighting the league's growing global appeal.
The men's Big Bash League (BBL) draft features some of the world's top cricketers. Pakistan's fast bowling star Shaheen Afridi headlines the list, available for the full season along with teammates Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf.
They're joined by England's explosive batter Alex Hales and all-rounder Sam Curran, New Zealand's fast bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee, and West Indies' rising pace sensation Shamar Joseph.
For the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), big names include England's captain Heather Knight and world-class spinner Sophie Ecclestone, India's dynamic batter Jemimah Rodrigues and bowler Shikha Pandey, West Indies power-hitter Deandra Dottin, and Pakistan's promising all-rounder Fatima Sana.
Draft Mechanics and Team Strategies
The draft system works with players divided into four salary levels - Platinum (highest paid), Gold, Silver and Bronze. Each team must pick at least three overseas players and can choose to skip one turn if needed. Some teams already have players secured before the draft, like Adelaide Strikers with Jamie Overton and Laura Wolvaardt, while others like Hobart Hurricanes are waiting to make their moves.
BBL General Manager Alistair Dobson said: "We are very excited by the nominations including some global superstars who will add enormous intrigue as clubs compete for the best talent. Having household names like Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Heather Knight and Sophie Ecclestone demonstrates both leagues are attractive to top players worldwide."
Teams are planning different strategies. Brisbane Heat, who pick first in the men's draft, might target a spinner after losing Mitch Swepson. Adelaide Strikers want better death bowlers after struggling last season. Perth Scorchers are looking for bowlers who can handle their home ground's tricky conditions.
In the women's league, there's been some player movement already with power hitter Laura Harris joining Sydney Thunder from Brisbane Heat, and all-rounder Tess Flintoff moving to Melbourne Renegades. Several star players like England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge and South Africa's Shabnim Ismail could be retained by their current teams.
The drafts will be shown live on June 19, setting up what promises to be two exciting seasons of Big Bash cricket with some of the world's best players taking part.