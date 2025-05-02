Gujarat Titans Deliver a Commanding Performance to Reach the Second Spot
Gujarat Titans make a strong comeback after the humiliating beating they had from the bat of a 14-year-old kid. Their top three dominated the bowlers yet again, and the bowlers did their part. SRH, on the other hand, failed to contain GT on a slow pitch and were absolutely poor on the field. Their batting order disappointed as well, with plenty of starts, but none were able to finish the match. The only batter to show some resistance and looked in the mood to chase was Abhishek Sharma, scoring 74 off 41.
Toss and Team News
Pat Cummins, making his comeback to his famous “hushing the crowd” ground, won the toss again and decided to field first. SRH stayed unchanged, while GT brought in Gerald Coetzee for Karim Janat.
SRH XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (capt), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami
Impact Subs: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Travis Head, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder.
GT XI: Shubman Gill (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Gerald Coetzee, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna
Impact Subs: Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Sherfane Rutherford
The Magic Trio of Sai, Gill, and Jos
What a season the Gujarat Titans have been having. The trio of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler has been mauling every bowling lineup and isn’t leaving much for the lower order to contribute. The three of them constitute the top four run-scorers this season, with Sai being the top scorer (504) and SKY following closely (475).
Today was no different for these three, as all of them scored half-centuries. Gill was the top scorer today, scoring 76 with a 200 strike rate. His innings was the key reason GT were able to cross the 220 mark, with Buttler providing the finishing touch. Sai Sudharsan was equally fabulous, scoring 48 off just 23.
It was a bad day for the SRH bowlers in the office, and the poor fielding didn’t help much either. Shami was really expensive today, much like most of his season, and conceded 48 in just three overs. Harshal Patel and Pat Cummins went for plenty as well, with an economy of 13 and 10, respectively. Unadkat was the only one who created some problems for the batters and got rid of the middle order quickly, taking three wickets in the last over.
Abhishek’s Solo Effort, Prasidh Gets the Purple Cap Back
It was a decent enough start for the SRH innings, with Abhishek and Travis Head striking it well in the first 3–4 overs. Head struggled a bit and was soon dismissed for 20 off 16. But Abhishek was in great touch and was the only batter to show some opposition to the brilliant bowling by GT. He played an excellent innings of 74, but got no support from the other end.
Ishan Kishan struggled to get the bat on the ball and broke the momentum of SRH’s good start. He scored 13 off 17, which is nowhere near good enough in the scheme. Klaasen got a start but got out of a brilliant delivery by Prasidh Krishna. Reddy scored a quickfire 21 off 10 at the end, taking SRH’s total to 186 in 20 overs, losing the match by 38 runs.
The only threat to the supremacy of GT’s top trio is their bowling lineup, as the bowlers are making a good case of outshining their teammates. Prasidh Krishna is in red-hot form right now, taking 2 wickets tonight and conceding just 19 runs. He also claimed the Purple Cap back after a brief stay with Hazlewood. Siraj follows closely with 14 wickets and is sixth on the list.
Man of the MatchIn a match that was dominated by batters, Prasidh Krishna managed to bag the Man of the Match award, courtesy of his economical spell.