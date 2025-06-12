Guyana to Host the Fourth Edition of Women’s Caribbean Premier League
The fourth edition of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) will be played in Guyana from September 6 to 17. The tournament will feature the same three teams as in the previous three editions: the Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, and Trinbago Knight Riders.
The last two editions were won by the Barbados Royals, who will be looking to complete a three-peat. Hayley Matthews has been the main difference-maker for the champions, leading both the runs (424) and wickets (23) charts. However, the Warriors and Knight Riders won’t be easy to beat this time and will try their best to dethrone the Royals and win the WCPL crown.
The three teams will play twice against each other in the group stage, making it six matches before the final on September 17. The entire tournament will be played at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.
An interesting aspect of this year’s WCPL is that the matches will be played as double-headers alongside the Men’s Caribbean Premier League. This will give fans the opportunity to enjoy a full day of cricket in a single outing, featuring the contrasting styles of men’s and women’s games.
CEO of Cricket West Indies, Chris Dehring, was optimistic about the growth of the tournament and how it’s inspiring the younger generation of women to play cricket. “Women’s cricket continues to grow year on year, and the WCPL is a hugely important part of our cricketing calendar. We are looking forward to seeing the best Caribbean talent play alongside fantastic players from around the world in what we are sure will be an excellent event.”
CEO of the Caribbean Premier League, Pete Russell, has high hopes for this year’s edition: “We are incredibly proud to continue building on the success of the WCPL as we head into the 2025 tournament. Each year, the competition grows stronger, and we are committed to providing a platform that showcases the exceptional talent within women’s cricket across the region and beyond.”
WCPL 2025 Fixtures• Sat, Sept 6: GAW vs TKR, 2pm local• Sun, Sept 7: GAW vs BR, 3pm• Wed, Sept 10: TKR vs BR, 2pm• Sat, Sept 13: TKR vs GAW, 4pm• Sun, Sept 14: BR vs GAW, 2pm• Tue, Sept 16: BR vs TKR, 3pm• Wed, Sept 17: Final, 2pm