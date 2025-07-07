Haris Rauf Injury Ends MLC 2025 Campaign, Puts Bangladesh Series in Jeopardy
By Mehr Jan
Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the remainder of Major League Cricket 2025 after suffering a hamstring injury, the San Francisco Unicorns confirmed Monday. New Zealand left-armer Ben Lister will replace him for the rest of the tournament.
Rauf was leading the tournament’s wicket charts with 17 wickets in eight matches before the injury cut short his campaign. His form had been central to the Unicorns’ push for a playoff spot.
The injury also casts doubt on Rauf’s availability for Pakistan’s upcoming Twenty20 International series in Bangladesh. While the Pakistan Cricket Board has yet to release an official statement, he is widely expected to miss the series.
Pakistan’s squad will begin its training camp on July 8 at Karachi’s National Stadium before departing for Dhaka on July 16. The three-match series starts July 20.
Bangladesh T20I Schedule
July 20 – 1st T20I, Dhaka, 5:00 p.m. (PST)
July 22 – 2nd T20I, Dhaka, 5:00 p.m. (PST)
July 24 – 3rd T20I, Dhaka, 5:00 p.m. (PST)
Following Bangladesh, Pakistan will travel to the West Indies in August for three T20Is and three One-Day Internationals.
West Indies T20I Schedule
July 31 – 1st T20I, Lauderhill, Florida, 5:00 a.m. (PST)
August 2 – 2nd T20I, Lauderhill, Florida, 5:00 a.m. (PST)
August 3 – 3rd T20I, Lauderhill, Florida, 5:00 a.m. (PST)
West Indies ODI Schedule
August 8 – 1st ODI, Trinidad, 11:00 p.m. (PST)
August 10 – 2nd ODI, Trinidad, 6:30 p.m. (PST)
August 12 – 3rd ODI, Trinidad, 6:30 p.m. (PST)
Rauf’s absence leaves both the Unicorns and Pakistan reconsidering their plans at a crucial point in the season. His recovery will be closely watched ahead of a busy international schedule.