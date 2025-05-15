Harmanpreet to Lead Full-Strength India Squad on Crucial England Tour
By Mehr Jan
India has named a formidable lineup for its upcoming tour of England, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the helm of both the ODI and T20I squads.
The tour, beginning June 28, features five T20 Internationals followed by a three-match ODI series, marking a critical phase in India's preparation for the Women's Cricket World Cup at home later this year and the T20 World Cup in England in 2026.
While the squads are stacked with seasoned talent, they will be without the services of pacer Renuka Singh and all-rounder Shreyanka Patil, both currently sidelined due to injuries. The pair also missed the recently concluded tri-series in Sri Lanka, where India clinched the title with a win over the hosts in the final.
Joining them on the injury list is Kashvee Gautam, who was ruled out of that tri-series following a leg injury and remains unavailable for the England tour.
Fresh Faces, Familiar Core
Pacer Kranti Gaud, who debuted in the ODI series finale against Sri Lanka, holds on to her place and earns her maiden call-up in the T20I format. Joining her is seam-bowling all-rounder Sayali Satghare, who caught the selectors' eye with her performances against Ireland earlier this year and now finds a spot in the T20I squad for the first time.
Anchoring the squad is a dependable core led by Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana serving as her deputy. The experience of Jemimah Rodrigues remains key, while Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana provide crucial depth with their all-round capabilities. Emerging stars such as Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh bring a youthful edge and energy to the side.
England, who are currently preparing for a white-ball series against the West Indies, have yet to announce their squad for the upcoming India tour.
India’s T20I Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare
India's ODI Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare
Full Schedule for India Tour of England
1st T20I: Saturday, June 28 – Nottingham
2nd T20I: Tuesday, July 1 – Bristol
3rd T20I: Friday, July 4 – Kennington Oval
4th T20I: Wednesday, July 9 – Manchester
5th T20I: Saturday, July 12 – Birmingham
1st ODI: Wednesday, July 16 – Southampton
2nd ODI: Saturday, July 19 – Lord’s
3rd ODI: Tuesday, July 22 – Chester-le-Street