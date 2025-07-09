Harry Brook Becomes World’s Best Test Batter as Gill, Mulder, and Sri Lanka Stars Climb Rankings
Harry Brook, an England cricket player, has just become the No. 1 Test batter in the world, overtaking his English teammate Joe Root, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings.
This exciting shift comes alongside big performances from India’s Shubman Gill, South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder, and Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka, who are also making waves in cricket’s global rankings.
Harry Brook’s Big Win
Brook, the 26 year old right handed batsman,, scored 158 runs in a Test match at Edgbaston. His big score helped England stay strong in the game and pushed him to the top of the Test batting rankings, 18 points ahead of Joe Root, who’s now No. 2. Brook’s success shows he’s great at staying focused in the long, tough Test format. Other top batters include New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (No. 3), India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal (No. 4), and Australia’s Steven Smith (No. 5).
Shubman Gill’s Amazing Performance
India’s Test team captain, Shubman Gill, had a huge moment in a match against England. He scored 269 runs in one innings and 161 in another, helping India win by a massive 336 runs. Gill’s performance jumped him 15 spots to No. 6 in the Test batting rankings, with a personal best 807 rating points.
Jamie Smith to the Rescue
England’s Jamie Smith, the wicketkeeper batsman, also had a great game at Edgbaston. When England were in trouble, losing 5 players for just 84 runs, Smith stepped up. He scored an unbeaten 184 runs and added 88 runs in the second innings. These efforts lifted him 16 places to No. 10 in the Test batting rankings.
Wiaan Mulder’s Record Breaking Day
South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder scored 367 runs without getting out in a Test against Zimbabwe. That’s one of the biggest scores ever in a single innings.
It sent him soaring 34 spots to No. 22 in the Test batting rankings. Mulder, an allrounder, has also climbed 12 spots to No. 3 in the allrounder rankings, behind only India’s Ravindra Jadeja at No. 1. and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh) at No. 2 with 305 rating points.
Sri Lanka’s ODI Stars
In ODIs format, Sri Lanka’s players shone in a series against Bangladesh. Kusal Mendis scored 225 runs, including a big 124 and a solid 56, earning him the Player of the Series award. This pushed him 10 spots into the top ten ODI batting rankings.
Sri Lanka’s captain, Charith Asalanka, scored 106 and 58 in two games, helping his team win 2-1 and moving him two spots to No. 6 in the ODI rankings. Their performances show Sri Lanka’s strength in the faster-paced ODI format.
Why This Matters
The ICC rankings are like a leaderboard, showing who’s hot in cricket right now. A single big game can change everything. More cricket matches are around the corner, and these rankings could change again. Brook’s at the top now, but Gill, Smith, Mulder, Mendis, and Asalanka are showing they’re ready to compete.