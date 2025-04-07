Harry Brook Named England’s New White-Ball Captain
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has appointed Harry Brook as the new white-ball captain, following Jos Buttler’s resignation in the aftermath of England’s disappointing run in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.
England failed to register a single victory and were eliminated in the group stage, prompting Buttler to step down from the leadership role.
Brook’s Rise Through the Ranks
At 26 years old, Brook has already established himself as a mainstay in England’s middle order across formats. He has served as vice-captain under Buttler in both T20Is and ODIs over the past year and has stepped in as acting captain when needed.
Brook’s leadership credentials trace back to the 2018 ICC U19 Men’s World Cup, where he captained the England U19 side. Most notably, he led the senior England team against Australia last year during Buttler’s absence for family reasons. His captaincy during that match earned praise from analysts and teammates alike, placing him as the frontrunner to permanently take the reins.
There were some speculations about England’s captaincy role as Ben Stokes, the Test skipper, was also under consideration, especially in the 50-over format. Rob Key, England men's managing director, has also acknowledged the idea, saying it would be stupid not to conside Stokes for the captaincy role.
Brook’s Statement: “A Dream Come True”
In an official statement released by the ECB, Brook expressed his gratitude and excitement over his new role:
“It’s a real honour to be named England’s white-ball captain. Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team. To now be given that chance means a great deal to me.”
“I want to thank my family and coaches who’ve supported me every step of the way. Their belief in me has made all the difference and I wouldn’t be in this position without them. There’s so much talent in this country, and I’m looking forward to getting started, moving us forward, and working towards winning series, World Cups, and major events.”
First Assignment as Captain: West Indies Tour of England
Brook’s captaincy debut will come during England’s home series against the West Indies, starting 29 May, featuring three ODIs and three T20Is. This will be followed by another white-ball series at home against South Africa in September.
The ECB’s decision signals a fresh chapter in England’s white-ball journey, with Brook tasked to rebuild and reinvigorate the team ahead of future international competitions.
Harry Brook has played 26 ODIs for England, scoring 816 runs at 34.00. This includes his match-winning century as captain against Australia. In T20Is, Brook has represented England in 44 games, averaging 28.50. He was part of the squad that won the T20 World Cup in 2022.