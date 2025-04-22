Hayley Matthews Returns to ICC Top Five Batters with Powerful Comeback
Hayley Matthews is back among the world’s top five ODI batters, but her achievement wasn’t enough to take the West Indies to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, as the team fell short of qualification by just 0.013 on net run rate.
Matthews starred in the World Cup Qualifier with an unbeaten 114 against Scotland and a rapid 70 off 29 balls against Thailand.
That six-wicket win came with 235 balls to spare, earning her Player of the Match. The performances lifted her two spots to fifth in the ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings, just one place behind her career best, held earlier in the same tournament.
She overtook Australia’s Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy to claim the fifth position and also maintained her status in the top 10 for bowling (9th) and all-rounders (3rd) in the world. Matthews ended the tournament as the leading wicket taker, with 13 wickets to her name.
Still, the team’s campaign ended in disappointment. Despite the dominant win over Thailand, West Indies couldn’t surpass Bangladesh’s net run rate. Bangladesh took the second qualifying spot, joining hosts Pakistan for the 2025 World Cup in India.
West Indies’ Afy Fletcher returned to her career-best 21st spot in the bowling rankings after strong performances, while Karishma Ramharack climbed five places to 25th.
Matthews’ rise isn’t news to those who’ve followed her career. Born in 1998 in Barbados, she broke barriers early, becoming the first female to captain the under-13 boys' team at Harrison College.
She debuted internationally at just 16 and has since become one of the most consistent all-rounders in world cricket. She led the West Indies to a T20 World Cup title in 2016 and has been a regular fixture in international T20 and ODI teams of the year.
In 2023, she captained Mumbai Indians to the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) title, won the Purple Cap, and was named Player of the Tournament.