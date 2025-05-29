Heather Knight's Injury Sidelines Her for the Summer, Casting Shadow Over England’s New Era
By Mehr Jan
In what has become a troubling pattern for Heather Knight, the former England captain will once again watch from the sidelines.
A significant hamstring tendon injury has ruled the 34-year-old out of the remainder of England’s international summer—and The Hundred—after she pulled up during her unbeaten knock in the final T20 against West Indies.
Despite her 66-run masterclass helping England seal a 3-0 series sweep, Knight’s visible struggle to run between the wickets spoke volumes.
By the second innings, she was off the field and headed for scans. The result: a serious right hamstring tendon tear, confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), with no return date yet in sight.
“We are all devastated for Heather,” said veteran seamer Kate Cross. “She’s no stranger to injuries… but having that World Cup in mind will give her the motivation she needs.”
Veteran’s Void Leaves England in Transition
Knight’s absence couldn’t come at a more pivotal moment for the team.
England is deep in a transitional phase, with newly appointed head coach Charlotte Edwards taking the reins and Nat Sciver-Brunt stepping into the captaincy role after Knight was relieved of her duties earlier this year.
England is set to face West Indies in a three-match ODI series starting Friday in Derby, with further fixtures against India lined up before September’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India. The ECB remains hopeful Knight will be fit in time for the marquee tournament.
Knight had recently returned to batting form with back-to-back unbeaten scores—43 and 66—in her first full series back. She was also set to reprise her leadership role with London Spirit in The Hundred, having led them to their first title last season.
For Knight, the latest injury marks yet another bump on a long and winding recovery road.
She missed major events in 2022, including the Commonwealth Games and a home series against India, following hip surgery. A calf tendon rupture during England’s T20 World Cup loss to West Indies last autumn only added to her woes.