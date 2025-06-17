Historic Triple Super Over: Netherlands Beat Nepal in Never-Seen-Before T20 Nail-Biter
For the first time in international cricket history, a match required three Super Overs to determine a winner. In a tense T20 tri-series game in Glasgow, the Netherlands finally beat Nepal after an extraordinary series of tie-breakers that tested both the rules of cricket and the players' composure.
The Netherlands batted first and scored 152 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs. They got steady runs from Teja Nidamanuru (35), Vikramjit Singh (30), and Saqib Zulfiqar (25). Nepal’s bowlers made sure the Dutch didn’t run away with the game, especially Sandeep Lamichhane, who took 3 wickets for just 18 runs.
Nepal’s batting reply was led by captain Rohit Paudel, who made 48 runs off 35 balls, and opener Kushal Bhurtel, who added a quick 34 from 23 balls. But with one over left, Nepal still needed 16 runs to win, a big ask at that point. Then, lower-order batter Nandan Yadav stepped up and stunned everyone by hitting two crucial boundaries, including a four on the last ball, tying the game at 152 and forcing a Super Over.
What’s a Super Over?
When both teams end up with the same score, a Super Over is used to break the tie. Each team gets six extra balls to score as many runs as possible. If that too ends equal, they keep playing more Super Overs until someone wins. It’s so rare to see a second Super Over that up until now, only one other men’s match has ever needed that.
Back-to-Back Tiebreakers
In the first Super Over, Nepal batted first. Kushal Bhurtel smashed 18 runs off just five balls, giving Nepal a strong total of 19. But Max O’Dowd didn’t panic. He struck a six and a four on the last two balls for the Netherlands, matching Nepal’s 19 and dragging the match into a second Super Over.
The Netherlands batted first in the second Super Over too, scoring 17 runs with good shots from O’Dowd and captain Scott Edwards. But once again, Nepal answered back, Rohit Paudel hit a six off the first ball, and Dipendra Singh Airee kept Nepal alive by hitting a six on the last ball, tying the scores again and setting up an unbelievable third Super Over.
The Final Twist
This time, the Dutch had a secret weapon, off-spinner Zach Lion-Cachet. He bowled brilliantly under pressure, took two wickets in just four balls, and gave away zero runs.
This shut down Nepal completely and won him Player of the Match, “Offspinner Zach Lion-Cachet was named the Player of the Match for his double wicket in the third Super Over against Nepal, where he dismissed Rohit Paudel and Rupesh Singh.”
Now, the Netherlands only needed a single run to win. Michael Levitt made sure there was no more drama. He hit the first ball for a huge six and sealed the match in styles, making unforgettable victory for the Netherlands possible.
The Netherlands won, but both teams made history. As one source put it: "Both teams overdelivered, and while only one could win, both left a mark on the sport’s history."
Another commentator said, “It was the first time a men's professional T20 match has needed a third Super Over across domestic, franchise, and International cricket.”