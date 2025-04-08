ICC Announces Nominees for Women’s Player of the Month for March 2025
The ICC has announced the nominees for the Women’s Player of the Month for March 2025, featuring two standout Australians and a rising star from the USA, each delivering match-winning performances on the international stage.
Australia’s Annabel Sutherland, already a December 2024 winner, is once again in contention after a stellar showing against New Zealand in the Trans-Tasman T20I series. The all-rounder dominated with both bat and ball, claiming eight wickets at a stunning average of eight.
She picked up consecutive four-wicket hauls in the final two matches of the series, including a career-best 4/8. Her contributions with the bat were just as impactful, notably an unbeaten 23 off 15 balls in the second T20I that helped seal a match-winning total for Australia.
Joining her is fellow Australian Georgia Voll, who has made a remarkable entry into international cricket since debuting in December.
Voll was instrumental in Australia’s 3-0 sweep over the White Ferns, finishing second only to Beth Mooney in total runs with 161.
The 21-year-old opened the series with a rapid 50 off 31 balls, followed by 36 off 20 in the second match, and closed with a commanding 75 off 57—her career-best to date.
Completing the list of nominees is 19-year-old American pacer Chetnaa Prasad, whose performance at the Women’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier turned heads.
Despite playing just three matches, Chetnaa took nine wickets with an incredible average of 2.22. She played a pivotal role in the USA’s campaign, opening with 4/8 against Brazil, a tight 1/7 against Argentina, and a game-winning 4/5 spell against Canada that ensured the team’s progression to the Global Qualifier.
With performances combining youthful promise and seasoned brilliance, this month’s nominees highlight women's cricket's growing depth and global reach. The ICC will announce the winner later this month.