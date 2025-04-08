ICC Announces Player of the Month Nominees for March 2025
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the shortlist for the Player of the Month award for March 2025, celebrating exceptional performances across international cricket. This month’s nominees include New Zealand’s rising stars Rachin Ravindra and Jacob Duffy, along with India’s middle-order maestro Shreyas Iyer. All three delivered outstanding performances during the recently concluded Champions Trophy and bilateral series.
Rachin Ravindra (NZ)
Rachin Ravindra continued to showcase his all-round brilliance in March, playing a vital role in New Zealand’s impressive run to the final of the Champions Trophy. The young left-hander scored 151 runs in three ODIs at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 106.33. His ability to accelerate when needed and anchor innings made him a key asset for the Kiwis.
Ravindra also contributed with the ball, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 4.6. His standout performance came in the high-stakes semi-final clash against South Africa, where he scored a match-winning century under immense pressure, underlining his maturity and temperament.
Jacob Duffy (NZ)
Fast bowler Jacob Duffy was a revelation for New Zealand in the limited-overs format this month. He spearheaded the bowling attack during the five-match T20I series against Pakistan, helping his team secure a 4-1 series victory.
Duffy was relentless with the ball, troubling Pakistani batters throughout the series and claiming two four-wicket hauls. He finished as the leading wicket-taker with an astonishing average of 8.38 and a low economy rate of 6.17. His fiery spells saw him climb to the top of the ICC T20I bowling rankings.
He also carried his form into the ODI series, continuing to trouble batters with pace and accuracy.
Shreyas Iyer (IND)
Shreyas Iyer was at the heart of India’s Champions Trophy triumph, delivering crucial innings in high-pressure situations. Batting in the middle order, he brought stability and composure to India’s line-up, finishing as the team’s top run-scorer with 172 runs in three matches.
Averaging 57.33 and striking at 77.47, Iyer’s innings were not flashy, but they were exactly what India needed. His 45-run knock against Australia in the semi-final helped steady the innings after early losses, while his composed 48 against New Zealand in the final ensured India lifted the trophy unbeaten. Iyer’s poise and adaptability were central to India’s success.