ICC Introduces Major Rule Changes to Balance Cricket and Enhance Player Safety
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is rolling out significant updates to playing conditions, set to take effect from June 2025 for Test matches and July 2025 for white-ball games. These changes aim to address long-standing issues like the dominance of batsmen in ODIs and the fairness of concussion substitutions.
Single-Ball Rule in ODIs
One of the most notable changes is the revision of the ball rule in ODIs. Currently, two new balls are used—one from each end—throughout the innings.
From July 2025, while two balls will still be used for the first 34 overs, the fielding team will then select one of them to be used for the remaining 16 overs (35–50). This shift is designed to reintroduce reverse swing, a skill that had diminished under the two-ball system.
The ICC explained, "There will be two new balls for overs 1 to 34. After over 34 is completed and prior to the start of over 35, the fielding team will choose one of the two balls to be used for overs 35 to 50. The chosen ball will be used at both ends for the remainder of the match (unless it needs to be changed). In a match reduced to 25 overs or less per side before the first innings commences, each team shall have only one new ball for its innings."
This move is expected to level the playing field between bat and ball, particularly in the death overs, where bowlers have struggled with harder, less responsive balls.
Stricter Concussion Substitution Rules
The ICC has also tightened concussion substitution protocols. Teams must now name five designated replacements before a match: one wicketkeeper, one batter, one seam bowler, one spinner, and one all-rounder. This ensures transparency and prevents tactical misuse of the rule.
In rare cases where a substitute also suffers a concussion, the ICC stated,"Under an exceptional and rare circumstance, whereby a replacement concussion player gets concussed and needs to be replaced, the match referee will deal with the situation and consider a replacement outside of the five nominated replacement players. The existing like-for-like protocols will apply in this situation."
Implementation Timeline and Exceptions
The new rules will not apply to the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa. Instead, they will come into effect from the next WTC cycle, starting with the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Test in Galle on June 17. White-ball changes will debut in the same series, with ODIs adopting the new ball rule from July 2 and T20Is from July 10.
Minor Adjustments and Future Updates
Additional tweaks to boundary catches and the Decision Review System (DRS) are expected, though specifics are yet to be announced. These changes follow recent controversies, such as teams exploiting DRS during stumping reviews.
Why These Changes Matter
The two-ball rule in ODIs had skewed the game heavily in favor of batsmen, reducing the role of reverse swing. By reverting to a single ball later in the innings, the ICC hopes to restore balance. Meanwhile, the stricter concussion protocols aim to standardize substitutions and curb disputes.
These updates mark a pivotal shift in cricket’s landscape, prioritizing fairness, player safety, and the sport’s traditional skills. Fans and players alike will be watching closely to see their impact on the game.