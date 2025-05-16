ICC Must Provide a “Fair and Transparent” Pathway to LA28 Olympics, Asks Cricket West Indies
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has asked the ICC to provide a fair and transparent mechanism for qualification to the LA28 Olympics. They are hopeful that a more balanced pathway will improve the chances of at least one of its nations qualifying.
The reason for this request is that West Indies cricket is a collective team representing all Caribbean nations under one banner, administered by CWI. However, the Olympics allow only sovereign states to compete in the events. As the LA28 Olympics will include only six teams each in the men's and women's cricket competitions, CWI is hopeful that at least one of its nations will qualify.
CWI President Kishore Shallow issued a statement requesting a place in the T20 competition while highlighting the impressive performance of athletes from the region at past Olympics.
"The Caribbean has always punched above its weight at the Olympics, inspiring the world with our athletic brilliance," he said.
"Cricket's return to the Games in 2028 must not exclude our young cricketers from the same dream that has inspired our athletes. The Olympic Charter emphasizes fairness, transparency, and universality. We are simply asking that these principles be upheld—not just in spirit, but in structure. West Indies cricket must have a pathway, and fully deserves an opportunity to compete," Shallow added.
There has been no official announcement yet from the ICC on the qualification mechanism, although a suggestion was made to LA28 to shortlist six teams based on T20I rankings at a designated cut-off date.
The West Indies women's side is currently ranked sixth, while the men’s side is ranked fifth. If rankings are used as the criterion, both teams would qualify for the main event. However, Team USA, which is ranked 15th, may qualify automatically as hosts. In that case, CWI could face a challenge, as rankings may shift before the final cut-off.
Kit McConnell, the International Olympic Committee's sports director, was asked about the USA qualification scenario in October 2023. He responded, "Normally, the host country is one of the teams in team sports, and then we look at a balance of global strength and regional representation, and try and find that balance within the available quota as well."
Suggestions by CWI
Cricket West Indies has proposed two pathways for qualification:
- If rankings are used and West Indies qualifies, a mini-tournament should be held among the Olympic-affiliated member countries within the Caribbean to decide which nation represents the West Indies.
- A model similar to football World Cup qualifiers could be followed, where associate ICC members from the five ICC Development Regions, along with member countries of the West Indies, compete.
CWI Chief Executive Chris Dehring added, "Our nations have proudly flown their individual flags atop Olympic podiums as perennial gold medallists. Now, with cricket's inclusion, we must ensure that our cricketers are not shut out of history. We are ready to collaborate. We are ready to compete. But above all, we are asking for fairness."