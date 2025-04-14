ICC Steps In to Support Displaced Afghan Women Cricketers
By Mehr Jan
In a move that brings long-overdue attention to forgotten athletes, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a task force to support Afghan women cricketers who were forced to flee their country.
These women, once contracted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), had been left without any backing since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.
The new initiative is being launched in partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and Cricket Australia (CA).
It includes financial assistance, access to training facilities, coaching, and mentorship to help these cricketers continue their careers—even if far from home.
Years of Silence, Then a Sudden Shift
For more than two years, these players—now living across Australia, the U.K., and Canada—have been writing to the ICC, asking for help and recognition. They even requested to be acknowledged as a refugee team. None of their appeals received a reply. So, when the ICC suddenly announced this new support, the cricketers themselves were caught off guard.
The shift may have been influenced by the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where cricket will return after 128 years.
The International Olympic Committee requires all sports to meet gender equality standards. That means cricket boards around the world must show they support both men and women equally—or face consequences.
“Every cricketer deserves a chance, no matter their situation,” said ICC Chairman Jay Shah in the official statement. “We are proud to launch this task force and support system to help Afghan women cricketers stay in the game.”
Even with this new initiative, the players are not being officially recognized as a national team. That’s because, under ICC rules, only the ACB can approve their status.
The ACB, which hasn’t restarted women’s cricket since 2021, neither supported nor blocked the ICC’s plan. As a result, these women remain in a sort of limbo—helped but not officially acknowledged.
That deadlock lasted until last weekend, when the ICC’s women’s cricket committee pushed for a new plan—and got it passed.
Now, the new task force will look at practical details like where training camps can be held and how matches might be arranged. However, there is still no clear path for these players to represent Afghanistan—or any other team—on the international stage.
A Grassroots Push from Melbourne
The first real push for this movement didn’t come from cricket officials—it came from a small match in Melbourne. On January 30, an Afghan women’s XI took the field against a local team called Cricket Without Borders. The game was emotional, symbolic, and powerful. It reminded the world that these women still wanted to play.
That match also led to the creation of Pitch Our Future, a nonprofit group working directly with these cricketers. The organization has already set up a budget for the next three years, launched fundraising campaigns, and is planning more matches and training tours. Their goal is to keep the sport alive for these athletes while building life skills and education into their program.
Pitch Our Future is now sharing a full list of players with the ICC and working on how to roll out training, coaching, and funding in the most effective way.