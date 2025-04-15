India Set for Historic T20I Series in Bangladesh Ahead of Asia Cup
By Mehr Jan
India will travel to Bangladesh this August for a six-match white-ball series that includes three One Day Internationals and, for the first time, a bilateral T20I series between the two neighbors in Bangladesh.
The series also serves as the final tune-up ahead of the 2025 T20 Asia Cup, which India is set to host.
The tour kicks off with back-to-back ODIs in Dhaka on August 17 and 20, followed by a shift to Chattogram for the third ODI on August 23 and the first T20I on August 26. India will then return to Dhaka for the final two T20Is on August 29 and 31.
Matches in Dhaka will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, while the Chattogram leg will take place at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Stadium—formerly known as Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.
"This series promises to be one of the most exciting and most anticipated events in our home calendar," said Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury. "India have set the benchmark in international cricket across all formats and the cricket-loving millions in both countries are sure to enjoy this contest."
India's visit also marks their first white-ball-only tour to Bangladesh since 2014, when they played three ODIs during the summer. Though August typically falls outside Bangladesh’s traditional cricket calendar, both nations have shown flexibility with scheduling.
Notably, Bangladesh hosted Australia for a five-match T20I series in August 2021 and a Test in 2017 during the same period.
India is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on August 13, with a packed itinerary building up to what is expected to be a high-energy, competitive series between two rising rivals in white-ball cricket.
Full Schedule – India Tour of Bangladesh 2025
ODI Series
1st ODI – August 17, Mirpur
2nd ODI – August 20, Mirpur
3rd ODI – August 23, Chattogram
T20I Series
1st T20I – August 26, Chattogram
2nd T20I – August 29, Mirpur
3rd T20I – August 31, Mirpur