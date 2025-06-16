India Set to Host a Historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025
By Mehr Jan
The stage is officially set for one of the most anticipated events in women’s cricket—the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.
Scheduled to begin on September 30, the tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, promising a month-long showcase of elite cricket, intense rivalries, and record-breaking crowds.
The opener will see hosts India face Sri Lanka at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with the match beginning at 3 p.m. local time.
The tournament will follow a round-robin format featuring the top eight teams in women’s cricket, with each team playing one another in the league stage before the top four move into the knockout rounds.
ICC Chairman Jay Shah expressed optimism about the scale and potential of the tournament: “The confirmation of the schedule only builds further excitement and anticipation for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. With the eight best teams in the women’s game descending on India, alongside incredible venues and what promises to be record-breaking crowds, we are all looking forward to an unforgettable tournament.”
Key Clashes, Venues and Format
The tournament wastes no time in delivering high-stakes encounters.
Defending champions Australia will kick off their campaign against New Zealand on October 1 in Indore, followed by Bangladesh taking on Pakistan in Colombo the next day. England, runners-up in 2022, will begin their journey against South Africa on October 3—also in Bengaluru.
The marquee matchup between India and Pakistan is scheduled for October 5 in Colombo, sure to draw massive viewership across the globe. The highly anticipated face-off between India and Australia is set for October 12 in Vizag, with both sides widely expected to be among the top contenders.
The final day of the round-robin stage, October 26, will feature a doubleheader: England vs New Zealand in Guwahati and India vs Bangladesh back home in Bengaluru.
From there, the top four teams will advance to the semi-finals, set for October 29 and 30, with the final showdown scheduled for November 2. Depending on standings and logistics, semi-finals and finals will take place either in Colombo or Bengaluru.
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 schedule:
Tuesday 30 September: India v Sri Lanka – Bengaluru – 15h00
Wednesday 1 October: Australia v New Zealand – Indore – 15h00
Thursday 2 October: Bangladesh v Pakistan – Colombo – 15h00
Friday 3 October: England v South Africa – Bengaluru – 15h00
Saturday 4 October: Australia v Sri Lanka – Colombo – 15h00
Sunday 5 October: India v Pakistan – Colombo – 15h00
Monday 6 October: New Zealand v South Africa – Indore – 15h00
Tuesday 7 October: England v Bangladesh – Guwahati – 15h00
Wednesday 8 October: Australia v Pakistan – Colombo – 15h00
Thursday 9 October: India v South Africa – Vizag – 15h00
Friday 10 October: New Zealand v Bangladesh – Vizag – 15h00
Saturday 11 October: England v Sri Lanka – Guwahati – 15h00
Sunday 12 October: India v Australia – Vizag – 15h00
Monday 13 October: South Africa v Bangladesh – Vizag – 15h00
Tuesday 14 October: New Zealand v Sri Lanka – Colombo – 15h00
Wednesday 15 October: England v Pakistan – Colombo – 15h00
Thursday 16 October: Australia v Bangladesh – Vizag – 15h00
Friday 17 October: South Africa v Sri Lanka – Colombo – 15h00
Saturday 18 October: New Zealand v Pakistan – Colombo – 15h00
Sunday 19 October: India v England – Indore – 15h00
Monday 20 October: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh – Colombo – 15h00
Tuesday 21 October: South Africa v Pakistan – Colombo – 15h00
Wednesday 22 October: Australia v England – Indore – 15h00
Thursday 23 October: India v New Zealand – Guwahati – 15h00
Friday 24 October: Pakistan v Sri Lanka – Colombo – 15h00
Saturday 25 October: Australia v Sri Lanka – Indore – 15h00
Sunday 26 October: England v New Zealand – Guwahati – 11h00
Sunday 26 October: India v Bangladesh – Bengaluru – 15h00
Wednesday 29 October: Semi-final 1 – Guwahati/Colombo – 15h00
Thursday 30 October: Semi-final 2 – Bengaluru – 15h00
Sunday 2 November: Final – Colombo/Bengaluru – 15h00