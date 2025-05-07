India Women Set Up Title Clash With Sri Lanka After Beating South Africa
India Women booked their place in the final of the Women’s ODI Tri-Series with a hard fought 23 run victory over South Africa in Colombo. The win, powered by Jemimah Rodrigues’ explosive century and Deepti Sharma’s all round brilliance, set up a title clash against Sri Lanka on Sunday.
Rodrigues Takes Control Following Rocky Start
Put in to bat first, India didn’t have the best start. Openers Pratika Rawal (1) and Harleen Deol (4) fell early, leaving the team at 18/2. But Smriti Mandhana (51) and Jemimah Rodrigues steadied the innings with an 88-run partnership. Rodrigues then took charge, playing one of her best ODI knocks, 123 runs off just 101 balls, including 15 fours and a six.
Deepti Sharma joined the party with a powerful 93 off 84 balls, forming a match-changing 122 run stand with Rodrigues. India finished at 337/9, their highest-ever ODI score against South Africa. The last 10 overs were particularly destructive, as India added 100 runs to put South Africa under real pressure.
South Africa’s bowlers had a tough day, though Nadine de Klerk and Masabata Klaas picked up key wickets.
South Africa's Chase Starts With Promise But Stumbles
In reply, South Africa made a spirited attempt but fell short at 314/7. After losing opener Lara Goodall early, Tazmin Brits (26) and Miane Smit (39) rebuilt with a 63-run stand. The real momentum came from Annerie Dercksen (81) and stand-in captain Chloe Tryon, who blasted 67 off just 43 balls to keep hopes alive.
However, India's bowlers kept their composure in the crucial moments. Amanjot Kaur broke the dangerous partnership by removing Dercksen, while Deepti Sharma dismissed Tryon in the final over to seal the win.
Rodrigues, named Player of the Match, emphasized teamwork, "The partnerships with Smriti and Deepti were crucial." India, topping the league stage with six points, now face Sri Lanka in the final, while South Africa’s winless run continued.