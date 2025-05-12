Indian Premier League 2025 is Back as BCCI Announces Dates for Return
The wait is over — the biggest T20 league in the world will be back on May 17, with Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru.
Suspended due to tensions between India and Pakistan, the IPL will now be limited to just six venues: Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Chennai Super Kings won’t have a stadium to call home for the remainder of the league, though venues for the playoffs have not been announced yet.
Punjab Kings, currently third on the table, will feel the most unfortunate, as they were cruising in the match against 5th-placed DC. Though that match is rescheduled, the absence of roaring home fans will surely have an impact. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, won’t mind much as they are already out of contention for the playoffs.
BCCI’s official release said it held "extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders" before reaching the final decision.
Though it's good news for fans, the new schedule will force many players to miss either the IPL or their upcoming national duties. There are still 17 matches left to be played this season, with the final set for June 3. The first qualifier will be played on May 29, followed by the eliminator on May 30 and the second qualifier on June 1. There will also be two double-headers, both on Sundays.
This means the final of the tournament will now coincide with England’s home ODI series against West Indies, which starts on May 29 and ends on June 3. Several players from both West Indies and England are part of the ODI squads, including Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Joseph, and Sherfane Rutherford.
The schedule also creates problems for Australian and South African players who are expected to be part of the World Test Championship Final, as it leaves just a one-week gap between the IPL final and the start of that match. Australia captain Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Tristan Stubbs, Josh Hazlewood, Marco Jansen, and Kagiso Rabada (GT) are among the players affected.