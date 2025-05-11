Indian Premier League to Resume in May, Plans BCCI
The BCCI is planning to resume IPL 2025 in May after the ceasefire between Pakistan and India. Speaking to the media, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said, "The war has stopped. In the new situation, BCCI office bearers, officials, and the IPL governing council will discuss the matter tomorrow (Sunday) and take a call. We will see which schedule would be best to complete the tournament."
However, the main challenge is not resuming the IPL, but recalling the foreign players who have already left for their home countries. According to reports, all ten franchises are making efforts to bring back foreign players and coaching staff as soon as possible, as the tournament’s resumption is already planned—subject to government permission.
The franchises have already asked players and support staff to return to India. Some players, who are in transit, have been asked to cancel their home plans and rejoin their teams in India. While some teams are still waiting on players, others are fortunate—some of their players have not yet left and have been asked to stay. Only two of GT’s players, Buttler and Coetzee, have left the country, and arrangements are being made to bring them back.
However, clouds of uncertainty still loom as there is no definite date for the IPL’s resumption. If the tournament cannot resume soon, the return of many foreign players may become impossible due to national bilateral commitments and the World Test Championship Final between Australia and South Africa, starting on June 11 at Lord’s.
With 57 matches already played, 12 league matches and four playoff games remain. There is also a possibility of playing these matches in three southern cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Seven teams are still in contention for the playoffs, with CSK, SRH, and RR out of the race.