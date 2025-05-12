IPL Comeback in Doubt for Hazlewood and Starc If Tournament Resumes
By Mehr Jan
As the Indian Premier League navigates a pause amid political tension and looming international fixtures, two of Australia’s premier fast bowlers—Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc—are expected to skip the remainder of the season, even if the tournament resumes.
Hazlewood is nursing a shoulder injury that had already ruled him out of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s previous game, while Starc has returned home, with his manager confirming that a comeback to Delhi Capitals this season is highly doubtful.
Hazlewood’s absence may not surprise RCB fans. The fast bowler, who had been regaining form after missing chunks of the season with calf and side strains, suffered a new shoulder niggle that kept him out of the May 3 home clash against Chennai Super Kings. He was also unlikely to play in the May 9 match against Lucknow Super Giants, even before the IPL was halted.
The injury adds another setback to Hazlewood’s season, but Cricket Australia isn’t raising alarms just yet. The right-armer remains in the mix for Australia’s squad heading into the World Test Championship final in June and is expected to join a pre-final training camp in the United Kingdom in early June.
Starc’s Quiet Exit Fuels Debate Back Home
Starc, meanwhile, returned to Sydney over the weekend alongside his wife, cricketer Alyssa Healy. Starc avoided media on arrival, but his manager told Nine News that a return to India was highly unlikely. The left-arm quick was one of several overseas players who left shortly after the IPL was paused.
He had been a key part of Delhi Capitals’ playoff push. The team currently sits in fifth, still in contention, but may now have to recalibrate without their top pacer.
The absence has sparked online debate, with some Indian fans criticizing Starc’s early departure, while others have defended the choice in light of the volatile situation and player safety.
WTC Final Shapes Player Priorities
The World Test Championship final, set for June 11 at Lord’s, has become a critical factor influencing player decisions.
Along with Hazlewood and Starc, Australian captain Pat Cummins and star opener Travis Head must also weigh whether to rejoin the IPL. Their franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad, is already out of playoff contention, making a return less likely.
South African players face a similar crossroads. Cricket South Africa has issued No Objection Certificates valid only through May 25. A board meeting is set to determine if players can stay longer, although the team is already preparing for a warm-up match against Zimbabwe in early June.