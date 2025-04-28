IPL Eyes Major Expansion to 94 Match Season by 2028
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is seriously considering expanding the Indian Premier League (IPL) to a 94-match season starting in 2028. This move would allow each of the 10 teams to play every other team twice, home and away - a format currently not feasible due to time constraints. However, no new franchises will be added for now.
The IPL has grown significantly since its inception, reaching 74 matches in 2022 with the addition of Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Plans to expand to 84 matches by 2025 were shelved due to a packed cricket calendar and broadcaster concerns over excessive double headers (matches on the same day).
IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed the discussions, stating, "Definitely, that might be an opportunity. We've been discussing in ICC, we've been discussing in-house in BCCI. Given how the interest of the fan is changing with regard to bilateral and ICC events, in regard to franchise cricket and T20 cricket, we'll have to talk more seriously about it and see how we can create maximum value for the stakeholders of the game."
The league’s current window in the ICC’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) is fixed from mid-March to May for the next two years. Dhumal emphasized the need for a larger window to accommodate more matches, "Ideally, we'd want a larger window, or to maybe go on from 74 to 84 or 94 at some point... So that every team gets to play against every team home and away, for that, you need 94 games."
However, challenges remain. Broadcasters have raised concerns about viewer fatigue, as TV and streaming numbers often dip mid-season. The 2025 IPL will run for nine weeks with 12 double-headers; a 94-match season would require at least two additional weeks. The recent Reliance Disney merger (forming JioStar) adds another layer to broadcast negotiations.
Despite investor interest, the BCCI has ruled out expanding beyond 10 teams for now. Dhumal said, "Ten is a good number for now. Paramount is the interest in the tournament and the quality of cricket that we play... I don't see any scope in the short term."
Dhumal also praised the 2025 season, highlighting the competitive spirit and emergence of young Indian talent. He expressed hope for a first-time champion, with teams like Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in playoff contention. "Definitely, I would want somebody who has never won the tournament to lift the trophy this year," he said.
The final decision on expansion will depend on broadcaster feedback and FTP negotiations next year. For now, the IPL’s growth reflects its dominance in cricket’s evolving landscape, where franchise leagues increasingly rival international cricket for fan attention.