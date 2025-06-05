Ireland Make Changes to the T20I Squad for the West Indies Series
Ireland has announced three changes to the 14-member squad originally named last month to face the West Indies. After playing a 3-match ODI series against the same opponents, Ireland will now be bolstered by the inclusion of star players returning from injury for the T20 leg.
The Irish side will be led by Paul Stirling, who is now in charge across all formats. Experienced pacer Mark Adair returns to the squad after missing the ODI series due to injury and will be a key component of Ireland’s pace attack.
There are some notable absentees from the T20 squad, including right-arm pacer Craig Young, who will continue his recovery from injury and will miss the T20I series as well, having already sat out the ODI series. Another significant absentee is all-rounder Curtis Campher, who also couldn’t make the squad due to injury.
Gareth Delany is another omission. Initially named in the 14-member squad, he has since picked up an injury and will not feature against the West Indies.
Twenty-two-year-old Tim Tector has been included in the squad. He made his debut against Zimbabwe earlier this year and will now face the West Indies in this series. Wicket-keeper batter Stephen Doheny makes a return after more than two years; his last appearance was against Zimbabwe in January 2023. Gavin Hoey receives his first senior T20I call-up.
Andrew White, Ireland's National Men’s Selector, acknowledged the injury challenges but expressed optimism about the team’s prospects.
“It’s been a trying period of late, with some unfortunate injuries sidelining a number of our key players. Both the recent ODI series, and this month’s T20I series, against West Indies have really tested the strength of depth in our talent pool.
With the next Men’s T20 World Cup approaching in February 2026, this series is an important part of preparing the squad for the challenge and will serve as a good barometer of where we are at.”
Ireland Squad v West Indies:
Paul Stirling (C), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Stephen Doheny, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Gavin Hoey.
Ireland v West Indies T20I Series Schedule:
- First T20I: Thursday, June 12, Bready
- Second T20I: Saturday, June 14, Bready
- Third T20I: Sunday, June 15, Bready