Iyer and Chahal Shine as PBKS Break into Top Four; CSK Eliminated from Playoff Race
Punjab Kings (PBKS) pulled off another impressive chase to defeat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and surge back into the top four of the league standings. Despite CSK setting a competitive total of 190 on a sluggish Chennai surface, their bowlers failed once again, crumbling under the pressure of a composed chase led by Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh. Yuzvendra Chahal’s remarkable four-wicket final over earlier in the game proved crucial in restricting CSK to a lower-than-expected total.
Toss and Team News
PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to field first. The team made one change with Harpreet Brar replacing the injured Glenn Maxwell. CSK fielded an unchanged XI.
PBKS Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Marco Jansen, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak
CSK Playing XI: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
Impact Subs: Anshul Kamboj, R Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh
Sam Curran Fires, But Chahal Turns the Tide
CSK’s top-order struggles continued, with openers falling early and Jadeja departing after a brief 17-run knock. In desperate need of a substantial innings, Sam Curran rose to the occasion. The English all-rounder played a powerful knock of 88 off 47 balls, venting his frustration by gesturing to the dugout after reaching his half-century.
Dewald Brevis chipped in with a handy 32 (SR: 123), but the lower-order failed to capitalize on the foundation laid. With CSK at 177 for 5 in the 19th over, Yuzvendra Chahal delivered a game-changing spell. After Dhoni hit him for a straight six, Chahal responded with four wickets in the over, including a hat-trick across the final three deliveries. Arshdeep Singh then removed Shivam Dube, restricting CSK to a total below the 200-mark they had hoped for.
Iyer Anchors the Chase
In reply, PBKS started steadily, though Priyansh Arya (23) fell trying to accelerate. The real turning point came with the partnership between Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh, who added 68 runs off 46 balls. Prabhsimran made a solid 54 before falling to Noor Ahmad, but his work had laid a strong foundation.
Shashank Singh came in with a quickfire 23 at a strike rate near 200, maintaining the momentum. But it was Shreyas Iyer’s classy 72 off 41 balls that steered PBKS home in the final over, showcasing composure and timing throughout.
For CSK, Khaleel Ahmed was a rare bright spot, taking 2 wickets and moving to fourth in the league's wicket-takers chart with 14, just behind Noor Ahmad’s 15.
What This Means
With this win, Punjab Kings leap to second place on the points table, holding 13 points from 10 matches. On the other hand, CSK’s dismal campaign comes to an end. They are officially eliminated from playoff contention with just two wins in ten games.