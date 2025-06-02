Iyer and Pandya Fined for Slow Over-Rate During Qualifier 2
Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya have been fined due to the slow over-rate of their teams in Qualifier 2. Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians faced off on Sunday to fight for a place in the final against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.
The match was first delayed due to sudden rain in Ahmedabad after the toss. However, the playoff regulation of extra time due to rain came into effect, providing two additional hours for the completion of the game.
But despite the extra time, both sides failed to complete their overs within the designated time, prompting the penalty. It was the second such offense of the season for Punjab Kings and the third for Mumbai Indians. As a result, Iyer was fined INR 24 lakh, while the rest of the team were fined INR 6 lakh or 25% of their respective match fees, whichever is lower. Hardik, on the other hand, was fined INR 30 lakh, while the rest of the team were each fined INR 12 lakh or 50%, whichever is lower.
Pandya, meanwhile, will serve no suspension due to the recently adjusted rules in the IPL. Unlike last year, when he missed the first match of the 2025 season due to a penalty in the final match of 2024, he will be eligible to play the first match next season.
It was a well-contested Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. PBKS came out on top in the end, thanks to a well-paced innings by skipper Shreyas Iyer, who scored 87 off just 41 deliveries.
PBKS will play their first final since 2014, which they lost to the Gambhir-led KKR. RCB last played a final in 2016, losing to SRH due to a batting collapse. Neither side has won the title yet, meaning one of them will be crowned champions for the first time in their history, while the other’s quest will go on.