Keshav Maharaj Leads South Africa’s New-Generation Squad in Zimbabwe Test Series
Keshav Maharaj knows what it’s like to carry responsibility. But this time, it’s different. Fresh off South Africa’s World Test Championship (WTC) triumph at Lord’s, the veteran spinner now steps in as Test captain for the first time, guiding a largely inexperienced side into unfamiliar terrain, a two match Test series in Zimbabwe starting June 28 in Bulawayo.
“I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to captain the side once again and in my favourite format of the game,” Maharaj said before the opening Test.
“I'm a very laid-back captain. I'm always open to advice, but I also allow the bowlers to come up with their own plans because I always believe in growth. I just want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable so that they can execute their skill best on the field.”
South African Side
South Africa’s squad for this series is a reflection of both circumstance and strategy. Regular skipper Temba Bavuma has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury sustained in the WTC final, where he heroically batted through pain to help secure the title. With several senior players rested, this tour is South Africa’s clearest investment in its bench strength.
Only four players from the WTC Final team are in the squad. The rest are new, including three players playing their first Test: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (21), a wicketkeeper with little experience; Dewald Brevis (22), a young star since the U-19 World Cup; and Codi Yusuf (24), a fast bowler.
Two more, Lesego Senokwane and Prenelan Subrayen, could debut in the second Test. The batting lineup has openers Tony de Zorzi and Matthew Breetzke, with Wiaan Mulder at No. 3 after his good performance in the WTC Final. David Bedingham, another young talent, bats at No. 4
SA XI: Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj (c), Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka.
South Africa’s strategy appears bold. Despite Bulawayo’s spin-friendly conditions, they are fielding four fast bowlers: Bosch, Yusuf, Maphaka, and all-rounder Mulder, suggesting they are using this series to test raw pace under tough conditions.
The Zimbabwe Side
Zimbabwe, meanwhile, comes into this series with mixed momentum. Though they defeated Bangladesh in April to claim their first Test win in four years, they remain under pressure, especially with a crowded fixture list in 2025.
This series marks their sixth and seventh Tests of the year, with more to come, along with a white-ball series against Sri Lanka and T20 World Cup qualifiers.
Zimbabwe’s squad is captained by Craig Ervine, who last played against South Africa in 2017. However, they will be without several key players: Ben Curran, who was injured in a warm-up match; Richard Ngarava, sidelined with a back injury; star all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who is busy playing in the MLC in the USA; and Victor Nyauchi, who was left out for tactical reasons
Despite these absences, there is plenty of talent. Zimbabwe’s probable XI includes the rising Brian Bennett, who already has two Test hundreds to his name, and the seasoned Sean Williams, who boasts the highest average among players with over 1,000 Test runs since 2020. Newman Nyamhuri, a 19-year-old seamer, adds youth to the attack.
Probable ZIM XI: Brian Bennett, Prince Masvaure, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (capt), Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani.
The series isn’t part of the current WTC cycle, but that doesn’t reduce its significance. South Africa are chasing a record ninth consecutive Test win, their longest ever streak, while Zimbabwe are eyeing their first home Test victory in Bulawayo since 2001.
Match Schedule
- 1st Test: June 28 – July 2, 2025
- 2nd Test: July 6 – July 10, 2025
- Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo