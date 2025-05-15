Kiwi Stars Set to Miss Remainder of PSL 10 as PCB Confirms Compressed Schedule
As the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 prepares to resume on May 17 in Rawalpindi, the tournament faces a major setback with several New Zealand cricketers expected to miss the remainder of the season.
Key Kiwi players: Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, and Daryl Mitchell, are reportedly unavailable due to pending No Objection Certificates (NOCs), according to sources. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently in talks with New Zealand Cricket (NZC), and an official announcement regarding player participation is expected soon.
In a separate blow to Peshawar Zalmi, young batter Mitchell Owen is also set to miss the rest of the league. The 23-year-old has opted to join Punjab Kings for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), choosing to focus on IPL commitments over PSL duties. Originally signed as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell, Owen was slated to switch leagues after fulfilling his stint with Zalmi. However, political tensions between India and Pakistan forced both leagues to revise their schedules following a ceasefire, leading to overlapping fixtures.
PSL 10 will now run from May 17 to May 25, with Rawalpindi hosting the initial matches. Highlights include a May 19 clash between defending champions Islamabad United and Karachi Kings. The tournament will then shift to Lahore for the playoffs, culminating in the grand final at Gaddafi Stadium on May 25.
With several international stars likely absent, franchises will need to reassess their lineups as the race for the PSL title intensifies in the compressed final stretch.