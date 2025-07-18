Kiwis Suffer a Huge Blow with Injury to Star All-Rounder
The New Zealand cricket team has suffered a huge blow just before the start of the T20 tri-series, with an injury to Glenn Phillips. The star all-rounder will miss the entire series in Zimbabwe, which also features the hosts and South Africa.
Phillips returned from the United States after playing in the MLC Final and was assessed upon arrival. It was determined he will require a few weeks of rehabilitation before making a comeback to the team. Tim Robinson, who is already part of the squad as backup for players returning from MLC duties, will take Phillips' place.
Phillips was also part of the Test squad, and his replacement in the longest format will be announced in due time. He was outstanding for the Kiwis during the 2025 Champions Trophy, and his absence will be felt deeply.
Head coach Rob Walter expressed disappointment at Phillips’ injury. “It’s obviously disappointing to lose someone of Glenn’s calibre. Much like Finn (Allen), we really feel for Glenn and that he misses out on this series.
“We know he was eager to get out on the field for the Black Caps, and unfortunately, he won’t be able to do that for this series,” Walter said. “We know he’ll work hard to get himself back onto the park, and I look forward to when that happens.”
Glenn Phillips will now return to New Zealand, accompanied by Mitchell Hay and James Neesham. Both players were part of the squad as substitutes for those occupied with the MLC and will now head home following the tournament's conclusion.
Phillips joins pacer Ben Sears and opener Finn Allen on the injury list. Ajaz Patel, however, makes a comeback into the Test side. The finger-spinner, who suffered a serious knee injury, has made a strong return in the domestic circuit and has proven his form and fitness in the ongoing Global Super League for Central Districts.
New Zealand has won both of its first two matches in the tri-series so far—defeating the Proteas by 21 runs in their opener, followed by a comfortable victory over the hosts on Friday.