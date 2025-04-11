KKR Catch CSK in a Trap in a One-Sided Affair at Chepauk Stadium
By Mishaal Mubarak
Chennai Super Kings had no answers. Neither for the bowlers nor for the pitch. And definitely not for Kolkata Knight Riders’ merciless show. On a slow, grippy pitch at Chepauk, which was more suited to the visitors than the hosts, it was KKR who called the tune throughout the game, giving CSK a heavy defeat by eight wickets.
What was meant to be a gleeful homecoming for MS Dhoni as skipper turned, quickly, into a nightmare Chennai would rather put out of their mind.
Toss and Team News:
KKR called it right at the toss and elected to bowl on a black-soil surface in Chennai. It clearly seemed they knew what they were up to.
Chennai Super Kings:
Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c)(wk), R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed
Substitutes: Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shaik Rasheed, Jamie Overton, Deepak Hooda
Kolkata Knight Riders:
Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy
Substitutes: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia
Spin held the sway
Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Moeen Ali kept it tight for CSK right from the start. KKR’s troika of spinners collectively grabbed six scalps, conceding just 55 runs in their 12 overs of spin.
Amidst this spin affair, CSK’s innings never really came on. Devon Conway departed early, Rachin Ravindra soon followed in his footsteps, and what came after was a consistent procession of batters who either misjudged the track or miscalculated the turn. At one instance, they played more than sixty balls without clearing the boundary. The silence in the stadium was deafening.
The middle order batters seemed uncertain, the shot selection was dreadful, and their morale looked to fizzle out with every dot ball.
On top of all this, the injuries didn’t do them any good either. Main pacer Matheesha Pathirana could not take the field, and Deepak Hooda, who came in as the Impact Player, departed for a nought. Everything strayed from their way.
Even MS Dhoni, who’s usually very cool-minded, couldn’t save his team from the chaos unfolding right before their eye. He was trapped LBW by Narine in a controversial decision, as the replays showed a faint inside edge, which wasn't sufficient to overturn the on-field umpire’s call.
By the end, Chennai crawled through to 103 for 9, which is their lowest innings total at home in IPL.
KKR, the hot knife through butter
With a target of 104 to chase, KKR got going right away. They went full throttle in the powerplay, scoring 71 runs in the first six overs. It looked like Chepauk had dished out an entirely different pitch for them to play. The game was cut and dried shortly after the halfway mark.
There was no drama, no attempts to fight back. Just a quiet, comprehensive finish from the KKR, who looked at home at a venue that puzzled the real hosts.
Man of the Match:
Sunil Narine soared away with the Man of the Match award for his clinical outings with both bat and ball. He scored 40 runs of just 18 balls, and took three wickets for a frugal bargain of 13 runs in his quota of four overs.