KKR Comes Out on Top in Battle of Nerves Against DC in High-Scoring Thriller
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) held their nerve in a tense, high scoring encounter to defeat Delhi Capitals (DC) at their home ground and register their fourth win of the season. The match swung dramatically, but it was Sunil Narine’s game changing second spell and composed captaincy that sealed the deal for KKR, even after a threatening partnership between Faf du Plessis and Axar Patel.
Toss and Team News
DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and elected to field first, sticking with an unchanged XI. KKR made one change, bringing in left arm spinner Anukul Roy for Ramandeep Singh.
Delhi Capitals XI: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
Impact Subs: Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tripurana Vijay, Donovan Ferreira
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy
Impact Subs: Manish Pandey, Mayank Markande, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh, Luvnith Sisodia
Narine, Gurbaz Give KKR a Rare Solid Start
KKR’s season long struggle at the top seemed to turn a corner as Gurbaz and Narine provided their best opening stand, hammering 48 runs in the first three overs. Though Gurbaz departed for a brisk 16 off 12, KKR’s batting unit came out with intent.
Captain Ajinkya Rahane, in a rare aggressive mood, kept the momentum going, while youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi anchored the innings with a composed 44 off 32 balls. Rinku Singh added a handy 36, ensuring KKR batted out their 20 overs. Despite a strong death over burst from Mitchell Starc, who picked up three wickets in his final spell, KKR posted a competitive 204 on the board.
Axar Patel was economical and effective with the ball, conceding just 27 in his 4 overs and picking up two wickets. Starc’s late surge helped DC keep KKR from posting an even bigger total.
Du Plessis-Axar Partnership Threatens Before Narine Strikes
DC’s chase got off to a poor start as opener Porel fell on the second ball. Karun Nair struggled to get going, and KL Rahul was run out after a mix up with Du Plessis, leaving DC in a precarious position.
That’s when skipper Axar Patel joined Du Plessis and counterattacked. The duo stitched together a rapid 76-run partnership in under seven overs, reviving DC's hopes and putting pressure back on KKR.
But just as DC seemed to take control, Narine turned the tide. He dismissed Axar Patel for a well-made 43 and then struck again in the same over to remove the dangerous Tristan Stubbs. Du Plessis, who top-scored with 61, fell soon after, and the chase unraveled.
Ashutosh Sharma tried to stage a late comeback with a fiery 38 off 19 balls, but DC eventually fell short, finishing at 190 for 9 and losing by 14 runs.
Man of the Match
Sunil Narine was deservedly named Player of the Match for his all-round performance, scoring 27 off 16 and taking 3 for 29 in his four overs, including the game-changing spell that dismissed Axar and Stubbs.