Kohli Becomes First Indian to Reach 13K T20 Runs Mark, Cementing His Legacy
Virat Kohli added yet another chapter to his legendary career on a historic night at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, becoming the first Indian cricketer to score 13,000 runs in T20 cricket. The milestone came during a high-octane IPL clash against the Mumbai Indians, where Kohli led from the front with a composed yet commanding 67-run knock.
Needing just 17 runs to reach the 13,000 mark, Kohli crossed the milestone with a signature boundary, becoming only the fifth player in the world to reach the figure and doing so in 386 innings. This makes him the second-fastest batter to reach the mark, just behind West Indian legend Chris Gayle, who achieved the feat in 381 innings.
The elite list of cricketers who have breached the 13,000-run barrier in T20s now includes:
- Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 381 innings
- Virat Kohli (India) – 386 innings
- Alex Hales (England) – 474 innings
- Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) – 487 innings
- Kieron Pollard (West Indies) – 594 innings
Kohli’s knock of 67 was not just a personal milestone—it was instrumental in scripting a rare win for his side at the Wankhede. The victory marked the first time since 2015 that Kohli’s team defeated Mumbai Indians at their home ground, ending a decade-long drought.
The 35-year-old’s consistency, longevity, and unmatched work ethic continue to set him apart in the modern game. His T20 journey has spanned from representing India to captaining his IPL franchise, with iconic knocks and match-winning performances scattered throughout.
In addition to his recent T20 milestone, Kohli has also enjoyed phenomenal success across formats. He was part of India’s victorious 2025 Champions Trophy squad and has previously won the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy, and the 2024 T20 World Cup. He holds the record of being the first cricketer to score 20,000 international runs in a single decade, earning him the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade honor for 2011–2020.
Kohli’s accolades don’t stop there, he has received 10 ICC awards, the most by any player in international cricket history. He was also named the ICC ODI Player of the Year four times in 2012, 2017, 2018, and 2023, further cementing his legacy as one of the sport’s greatest. And to say these achievements are only the tip of an iceberg for a player like him would be, by no means, an overstatement.
Kohli’s achievement underscores his status as one of cricket’s greatest modern-day batters, transcending formats and delivering when it matters most. As the IPL season progresses, Kohli’s form and hunger for runs could prove pivotal for RCB and their race for first IPL title.