Kohli’s 70 and Hazlewood’s Four-for Give RCB Their First Home Win of the Season
Royal Challengers Bangalore finally clinched their first home win of the season in a thrilling, twist-filled encounter. Virat Kohli led RCB’s charge against Jofra Archer and company, setting up a massive total of 205. Despite a strong start by Rajasthan Royals, RCB's spinners controlled the middle overs, and Hazlewood’s brilliance at the death sealed the victory.
Toss and Team News
RR’s stand-in captain, Riyan Parag, won the toss and chose to field. RR made one change, bringing in Fazalhaq Farooqi for Maheesh Theekshana, while RCB remained unchanged.
RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande
Impact Subs: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore
RCB XI: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
Kohli’s Masterclass and Jitesh’s Finish
Virat Kohli delivered a vintage performance, building a solid innings after a brisk start. Despite Phil Salt’s struggles, his 26 off 23 kept things steady at the top. Devdutt Padikkal then joined Kohli to construct a vital partnership.
Kohli played a cautious, calculated knock, especially against Jofra Archer, who bowled with serious heat. After bringing up his half-century in 32 balls, Kohli upped the tempo, finishing with 70 off 46 (8 fours, 2 sixes). Padikkal supported well with a fluent 50 off 27.
Tim David and Jitesh Sharma provided the finishing touches. Jitesh’s 20 off 10 and David’s 23 pushed RCB to a competitive 205. Archer, though ending with just one wicket for 33, bowled with venom, and was unlucky to concede several streaky boundaries, including two off Kohli.
Lightning Start, But Familiar Collapse for RR
Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his hot streak, smashing 49 off 19, with 7 fours and 3 sixes. He gave RR a flying start before mistiming a shot off Hazlewood. At the end of the powerplay, RR stood strong at 72/2.
Parag joined Nitish Rana and attacked from the get-go, scoring 22 off 10. At 110/2 in nine overs, RR looked well in control. But a middle-order stutter halted the momentum, and they slipped to 166/5 by the 17th over.
Then came a mini-explosion. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 18th over was taken apart for 22 runs by Jurel and Dubey, swinging the momentum back to RR, who needed just 18 off the final 12 balls.
Hazlewood Delivers the Knockout Punch
When it mattered most, Josh Hazlewood delivered. In a brilliant penultimate over, he conceded just one run and took two crucial wickets, turning the match on its head. Yash Dayal defended the 17 runs in the final over with composure, and RCB secured an 11-run win.
RR’s inability to finish the game cost them dearly yet again, while Hazlewood’s death-over brilliance proved decisive.
Man of the Match
Josh Hazlewood was rightly awarded the Man of the Match for his match-winning figures of 4/33, sealing a much-needed home win for RCB and pushing them to third place on the table.