Kohli’s Blistering IPL Form Sparks Debate as Suresh Raina Questions His T20I Retirement
Former India's Test cricketer Suresh Raina has shared his opinion that Virat Kohli ended his T20I career too soon. According to Raina, Kohli could have easily continued playing until the 2026 T20 World Cup, given his current form and exceptional fitness levels.
Kohli, who remains one of the most consistent performers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season and is currently the second-highest run-scorer till now. With 392 runs at an average of 65.33 across nine matches, he is firmly in the race for the Orange Cap. Only Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan, who has accumulated 417 runs in eight games, is ahead of him.
Raina’s comments came during his stint in the commentary box for Star Sports, after Kohli delivered another commanding performance, smashing 70 runs off just 42 balls, his fifth half-century of the season leading his side to yet another crucial win. Speaking about Kohli’s decision, Raina said:
"I still think that Virat Kohli retired early from T20I cricket. He could have played until 2026, based on the rhythm with which he is playing right now, and the rhythm during the 2025 Champions Trophy as well."
Kohli had announced his retirement from T20 internationals after India’s historic T20 World Cup triumph in 2024 winning their second T20 World Cup title in 17 years. Along with Kohli, India’s ODI and Test skipper Rohit Sharma and experienced allrounder Ravindra Jadeja also took retirement from T20Is, ending their glittering careers on a high.
In his final T20I appearance, The World Cup final, Kohli once again proved why he is often referred to as a big-match player. He scored a match-winning 76 off 59 balls and was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance.
Throughout his T20I career, Kohli represented India in 125 matches, accumulating 4188 runs at an impressive average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04, with 38 half-centuries and one century to his name.
In T20 cricket overall, Kohli stands fifth on the all-time run-scorers list with 13,278 runs in 391 innings. He has participated in six T20 World Cups, scoring 1292 runs the most by any player and holds the record for the most runs in a single tournament (319 runs), as well as the most fifties (15).
As India looks ahead to the 2026 T20 World Cup which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, they will field a younger squad without the veterans who helped lift the trophy last time. Whether Kohli reconsiders his decision following advice from former teammates like Raina remains to be seen. For now, however, it seems both Kohli and Indian cricket have turned the page toward a new era.