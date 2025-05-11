Kohli Wants to Retire from Test Cricket, Reports ESPNcricinfo
Virat Kohli wants to retire from Test cricket and has communicated his desire to the BCCI. The news comes as a big shock to everyone, especially with India’s crucial away series coming up, where they will be travelling to England for a five-match Test series. According to ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has been in constant contact with BCCI officials for more than a month.
Kohli has one of the most illustrious careers in Test cricket history, and it would be a huge loss for the format to let go of a player of such caliber. Though he hasn’t been in the best of form over the past couple of years, his record speaks volumes about his dedication and ability in the longest format.
Kohli’s Test career spans over 14 years, during which he played 123 Tests and scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85. He has scored 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries in his career. His best years with the bat in Tests were from 2016 to 2018, when he averaged 65.59, scoring 3,596 runs in 35 Tests. He also scored an astonishing 14 centuries and eight half-centuries during the same period.
Kohli’s impact as a captain was even more impressive than his batting. Under his leadership, India won their first Test series on South African soil and dominated in England and Australia. He captained the Indian side in 68 matches, out of which they won 40 and lost just 17. The Indian team’s aggressive approach under Kohli made them a formidable force, always pushing for a win in every situation.
The 40 wins also make Kohli the most successful Test captain in Indian history. He surpassed previous Indian greats, including MS Dhoni (27 wins in 60 matches) and Sourav Ganguly (21 in 49). He is also ranked fourth among captains with the most Test wins, behind Graeme Smith (53 in 109), Ricky Ponting (48 in 77), and Steve Waugh (41 in 57).