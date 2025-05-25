Lahore Qalandars Beat Quetta Gladiators in the Final to win PSL, 2025
By Shah Faisal
In a pulsating finale to the Pakistan Super League 2025, Lahore Qalandars edged past Quetta Gladiators by six wickets with just one ball to spare, sealing their third PSL title in dramatic fashion at the Gaddafi Stadium. With the match swinging like a pendulum from start to finish, the packed crowd in Lahore witnessed one of the most thrilling finishes in PSL history.
Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to bat first, backing their batting firepower to post a defendable total in the high-stakes final.
Quetta Gladiators XI:
Saud Shakeel (c), Abrar Ahmed, Hassan Nawaz, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Avishka Fernando, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Amir, Khurram Shahzad, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Tariq, Finn Allen
Lahore Qalandars XI:
Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Asif Ali, Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Salman Mirza, Haris Rauf
Quetta’s Innings – Power and Collapse
Quetta posted a competitive total of 201/7 in their 20 overs, thanks to a mix of explosive hitting and late-innings drama. Their innings began shakily as captain Saud Shakeel fell early to Shaheen Shah Afridi, while Finn Allen perished to a sharp short ball from Salman Mirza. At 57/2 by the end of the powerplay, Quetta needed a spark.
That spark came in the form of Hassan Nawaz, who produced a scintillating 76 off 43 balls, laced with eight boundaries and four sixes. He anchored the innings and found valuable support from Rilee Rossouw (22 off 11) and Avishka Fernando (29 off 22), guiding Quetta to 98/2 by the halfway mark.
However, Lahore's bowlers clawed their way back. Afridi returned to dismiss Nawaz and Dinesh Chandimal in the death overs, initiating a collapse that saw Quetta lose five wickets for just 46 runs. Afridi’s spell of 3 for 24 proved to be a game-changer, as he applied pressure exactly when it mattered.
But just when it seemed like Quetta would fall short of a daunting total, Faheem Ashraf stunned Lahore with a cameo of 28 off only 8 balls, including a 26-run final over. His fireworks ensured Quetta finished on a high, posting 201 — a total that looked defendable, but not safe.
Lahore’s Chase – A Match for the Ages
Lahore came out firing in pursuit of 202. Fakhar Zaman opened the innings with intent, lofting a majestic boundary over extra cover off the very first over from Mohammad Amir. The crowd came alive as Muhammad Naeem lit up the third over, smashing Faheem Ashraf for three clean sixes, combining brute strength with impeccable timing.
Quetta, however, found a way to strike back. Saud Shakeel introduced Abrar Ahmed, who broke the opening stand by removing Fakhar with a clever leg-break. At the end of six overs, Lahore were 56/1, slightly ahead of the asking rate.
Naeem, who was earlier dropped by Usman Tariq off Amir — the 96th dropped catch of the season, and perhaps the most costly. He punished Quetta for the mistake by launching two more sixes, becoming the first batter to hit six sixes in a PSL final. He eventually fell in search of a seventh, but his 46 run knock off just 27 deliveries had given Lahore a platform.
Abdullah Shafique and Kusal Perera then took control, keeping the scoreboard ticking with calculated aggression. Shafique eventually fell trying to up the ante, and Rajapaksa’s brief stay added more pressure as the required rate crept up.
By the 15th over, Lahore were 131/3 and needed 71 off 30 balls. The match appeared to tilt in Quetta’s favor.
Perera and Raza: Calm in the Storm
Just when Lahore seemed to be slipping away, Kusal Perera launched a mini counter-attack. In the 16th over, he reverse-swept Abrar for six and followed up with smart placement to take 12 off the over. But Amir returned to dismiss Rajapaksa, delivering a tight over that left Lahore needing 57 from the last 20 balls.
The tension was unbearable, but Sikandar Raza, ever the calm campaigner, shifted the narrative. He started his innings with a boundary and a six, while Perera exploded in the 18th over — smacking Khurram Shahzad for 4, 6, 6 — taking 18 runs and reducing the equation to 31 off 12.
Perera continued his rescue mission in the penultimate over, collecting two boundaries and a six, bringing the equation down to 13 needed off the final over. Hasan Nawaz produced a brilliant fielding effort to save a certain boundary, but with eight needed off three, Raza smashed a six over deep point and then sealed the deal with a crisp four.
A Finish to Remember
Kusal Perera remained unbeaten, while 57-run stand off 20 balls with Raza proved decisive. Their calculated assault under pressure turned the game on its head and clinched the title for Lahore.
The final was a fitting conclusion to a sensational PSL season — filled with drama, brilliance, and individual heroics. While Quetta had their moments — especially through Nawaz’s fifty and Faheem’s stunning finish — Lahore’s depth and nerve under pressure made the ultimate difference.
Lahore Qalandars are now three-time PSL champions, and this victory — perhaps their most dramatic yet — will go down as one of the most iconic moments in PSL history.
Player of the Match:
Kusal Perera earned the Man of the Match award for his unbeaten 62 off 31 balls. Calm under pressure, he guided Lahore to victory with a composed yet explosive knock, finishing the game with a six and a four in the final over to clinch the title.
Player of the Tournament:
Hassan Nawaz was named Player of the Series for scoring 399 runs at a blistering strike rate. The Quetta batter smashed 28 sixes — the most in the tournament — and consistently anchored his side’s innings, playing a crucial role in their journey to the PSL 2025 final.