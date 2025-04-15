Lahore Qalandars Thump Karachi Kings by 65 Runs in PSL 10’s First El Clasico
Lahore Qalandars appear to be in a different mood this season, with both their batting and bowling firing early on. After dismantling Quetta Gladiators in their first win of the season, they have now steamrolled Karachi Kings on their march toward the playoffs. Fakhar Zaman, in particular, is in scintillating form, while the bowling unit continues to impress with precision and discipline.
Toss and Team News
Shaheen Shah Afridi won the toss and elected to bat first. Both sides remained unchanged from their opening fixtures.
Karachi Kings Playing XI: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shan Masood, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khushdil Shah, Arafat Minhas, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Hassan Ali, Fawad Ali
Lahore Qalandars Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, Zaman Khan
Fakhar-Mitchell Partnership Lifts Qalandars After Early Setback
Lahore Qalandars had a shaky start, losing Muhammad Naeem and Abdullah Shafique with just 25 runs on the board. However, the experienced duo of Fakhar Zaman and Daryl Mitchell steadied the ship, lifting LQ from early trouble to a commanding position.
Their 125-run stand took the score from 25-2 to 150-2, laying the foundation for a big total. Fakhar was the chief aggressor, tearing apart the Karachi bowling attack. His 76 came off 47 deliveries and included six fours and five sixes. Mitchell played a supporting role during the early stages of the partnership, rotating the strike and finding boundaries when needed.
Sam Billings came on to bat after Fakhar's departure and took it from where Fakhar had left, leading to the late charge in the death overs. Mitchell’s 75 off 41 balls ensured that Karachi were staring at a daunting chase of over 200 runs.
Karachi Kings’ Top-Order Collapse
Karachi Kings endured a nightmare start in response, with both David Warner and in-form James Vince dismissed in the opening over without scoring. Shaheen Afridi bowled a blistering first spell, giving away nothing and maintaining relentless pressure. Irfan Khan followed shortly after for just 6, and Shan Masood’s departure for 18 left KK reeling at 45-4 in 7.1 overs.
The collapse continued, as wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals. Karachi’s batting order fell like a house of cards, with little resistance. It was only thanks to Khushdil Shah and the lower order that the home crowd saw some resistance, sparing the team complete humiliation.
Despite those late efforts, Karachi managed only 136, falling short by a massive 65 runs.
Bowling Brilliance from Lahore
LQ’s bowlers were exceptional across the board, with no one leaking runs and every bowler contributing with wickets. Shaheen Afridi and Rishad Hossain led the way with three wickets apiece. Sikandar Raza was equally effective, grabbing two wickets while conceding just 13 runs in his 2.1 overs.
Man of the Match
Fakhar Zaman was named Man of the Match for his commanding 76-run innings, which set the tone for Lahore’s dominant performance.