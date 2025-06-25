Leeds Heroes Rise: Pant, Duckett Soar in ICC Rankings as Root, Bumrah Stay Elite
The first Test between India and England at Headingley didn’t just produce thrilling cricket — it significantly shook up the ICC Test rankings. While Joe Root and Jasprit Bumrah retained their respective No. 1 spots in batting and bowling, it was the meteoric rise of Ben Duckett, Rishabh Pant, and Ollie Pope that stole headlines. With centuries and commanding strokes, these players have thrown fresh energy into the elite rankings and given fans a glimpse of cricket’s evolving hierarchy.
Rishabh Pant, already known for rewriting the rulebook for wicketkeeper-batters, now boasts a unique achievement. With twin centuries (134 and 118), he joined Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower as only the second gloveman to score two hundreds in the same Test. As a result, Pant rose to a career-high 7th in the Test batter rankings — a just reward for someone who’s often played like a middle-order magician rather than a lower-order rescuer.
On the English side, it was Ben Duckett who lit up Headingley with swagger and substance. His 62 and a match-winning 149 not only earned him Player of the Match honors but also vaulted him five places to 8th in the latest rankings. It was a performance that spoke not just of skill but of mental clarity — an essential ingredient at the top level.
Meanwhile, Ollie Pope, often considered England’s long-term batting investment, also made quiet but important strides. His consistent contributions have lifted him three spots to 19th, reflecting his growing importance in England’s top order. Jamie Smith, another name England fans are beginning to recognize, also climbed the ranks with an eight-place jump to 27th.
Shubman Gill’s fluent century wasn’t ignored either. The young Indian captain rose five spots to 20th, signaling that while India faces challenges in transition, its next-generation leaders are rising to the occasion.
Despite the batting fireworks, it was business as usual for India’s pace talisman Jasprit Bumrah. With another five-wicket haul under his belt, Bumrah firmly held onto the No. 1 Test bowler spot, a position he’s made his own in recent years. His relentless accuracy and control continue to be India’s best weapon on any surface, and the rankings reflect his enduring value.
Joe Root, the anchor of England’s batting line-up, remains at the summit of the Test batting chart. Despite Duckett’s heroics, it’s Root’s sustained excellence that keeps England’s top order grounded and menacing. Harry Brook follows him as England’s next best-ranked batter, but Root’s aura still looms largest.
Outside the Headingley epic, players from other ongoing series have also made gains. Mushfiqur Rahim's gritty 163 against Sri Lanka earned him an 11-place rise to 28th. His teammate Najmul Hossain Shanto also made headlines with twin tons in the same match, pushing him up a massive 21 spots to 29th.
On the bowling side, there was little movement apart from Ben Stokes, whose gritty all-round effort pushed him up three places to fifth in the Test all-rounder rankings. Stokes remains the glue that binds England’s intent with execution, especially in tight matches.