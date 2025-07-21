Liam Dawson’s Eight-Year Wait Finally Over as England Announces Playing XI for the 4th Test
England has announced the Playing XI for the 4th Test against India in the ongoing Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy. Manchester will host the match after England secured a narrow victory in the third Test at Lord’s. Shoaib Bashir delivered the winning moment as Siraj failed to keep the ball away from the stumps in the dying moments.
What made that wicket even more special was that the spinner was in pain due to a fracture on the finger of his left hand. Despite his heroics, Bashir has been sidelined from the fourth Test due to injury, making way for the experienced Liam Dawson. Apart from that, the rest of the team remains unchanged.
This will be Dawson’s fourth Test appearance for England, having last played in July 2017 against South Africa. Despite his absence from the international stage, the 35-year-old has been in prolific form in the domestic circuit.
Dawson has taken 371 first-class wickets, but it’s his recent form with the ball that has pushed the selectors to include him in the squad. In the last five years, he has recorded 12 five-wicket hauls and 3 ten-wicket hauls in English domestic cricket.
Dawson’s abilities aren’t limited to just bowling either. Alongside being an excellent fielder, he also scored 956 runs at an average of 59.75 in the previous season, earning him the Men's PCA Player of the Year award.
Dawson’s return to international cricket isn’t limited to Test matches. The spinner has already made a comeback in white-ball cricket, playing in the T20 series against West Indies. His figures of 4 for 20 in the return match certainly strengthened his case.
The newly appointed white-ball skipper Harry Brook is clearly excited about Dawson’s comeback.
"He's a wily, old fox," Brook said. "He's very experienced and a very skilful cricketer. He's played everywhere, played against everyone, so hopefully he can have an amazing performance this week.
"As we've seen over the Test series, the footholes have been there for the left-handed batters outside off, so hopefully he can land it in the footholes and create a bit of spice and some opportunities to take wickets.
"He's always willing to fight for the team, he's very competitive, and it's good to have him here."
England have also decided not to risk the injury-prone Gus Atkinson and have gone with the veteran Chris Woakes once again. Gus had been added to the squad after the third Test, alongside Archer, but is yet to make an appearance.
England Playing XI:1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope, 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Ben Stokes (capt), 7 Jamie Smith (wk), 8 Liam Dawson, 9 Chris Woakes, 10 Brydon Carse, 11 Jofra Archer.