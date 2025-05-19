LSG Misses Out on IPL Play-Off Spot After the Loss Against SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad have diminished the chances of LSG’s playoff qualification by beating them comfortably in their own backyard. LSG were confident coming out to field after posting a target of 206, but a blistering start by Abhishek Sharma and a late partnership between Klaasen and Mendis meant SRH reached the target with six wickets remaining.
Toss and Team News
Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to field first. SRH made two changes while LSG made one.
LSG XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Deep, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Will O'Rourke
Impact Subs: Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Shardul Thakur, David Miller
SRH XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (capt), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga
Impact Subs: Mohammad Shami, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh
Marsh and Markram: the Deadly Duo
It was the same usual story of LSG’s reliance on the Marsh-Markram-Pooran trio. Marsh and Markram provided the perfect start for LSG, scoring 108 in the first 10 overs. Both openers scored fifties with strike rates in excess of 160. Pooran then scored 45 off just 26 balls, taking the team’s total to a respectable figure.
However, the miseries of the rest of the batting lineup still persisted. None of the batters—except the above-mentioned trio—could get into double figures. That’s the reason that despite the explosive start, they could only manage 205 on a track that was clearly batting-friendly. Despite Pooran’s onslaught in the middle overs, they managed just 97 runs in the last ten overs, losing 7 wickets in the process.
Abhishek’s Onslaught Makes It Easy for SRH to Chase
Abhishek Sharma was in great form today after a disappointing show for most of the season. He also had the extra responsibility of covering for Travis Head, who missed today’s match. Abhishek smashed six sixes in an innings spanning just 20 deliveries. He completed his fifty in just 18 balls before being dismissed on 59 by Rathi.
Ishan Kishan also played well considering the form he has been in lately. He scored 35 off 28, with Klaasen doing the heavy lifting at the other end. There were some tense moments at the end of the game when Klaasen edged one to the keeper and Mendis retired hurt after a composed knock. However, both Aniket and Reddy scored a four each to take SRH to victory, knocking LSG out in the process.
With LSG out of contention, the fight for the final spot is now between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, with Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings already claiming the top three spots.
Player of the Match
Abhishek Sharma’s lightning innings was the main difference between the two teams and won him the Man of the Match award.