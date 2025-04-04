Lucknow Super Giants Edge Out Mumbai in Last-Over Thriller
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) once again proved to be a thorn in Mumbai Indians’ side, clinching a thrilling 12-run win in a high-octane encounter. Despite a sensational effort from Hardik Pandya, Mumbai suffered their third defeat of the season. LSG have now won six of their seven encounters against MI in IPL history and move to 6th place on the points table with two wins in four games. Mumbai are just behind in 7th, with one win in four.
Toss and Team Changes
Mumbai’s evening started with a blow as Rohit Sharma picked up an injury during the warm-up, forcing a last-minute change. Hardik Pandya, leading the side, won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Mumbai Indians XI: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Hardik Pandya, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur
Impact Subs: Tilak Verma, Bosch, Minz, Raju, Karn Sharma
Lucknow Super Giants XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan
Impact Subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Singh
Marsh Goes Berserk, Markram Anchors LSG Innings
After a golden duck in the previous outing, Mitchell Marsh returned with a vengeance. He tore into the Mumbai bowling from ball one, reaching his half-century while his partner Markram was still on 7. Marsh eventually departed for 60, bowled by Vignesh Puthur.
Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant fell cheaply, but Markram steadied the ship with a composed fifty. Ayush Badoni chipped in with a brisk 30 off 19, and David Miller’s 27-run cameo propelled LSG to a formidable 203/7.
Hardik Pandya was the standout with the ball, claiming 5 wickets for 36 runs, using clever variations and deceptive short balls. Puthur was economical too, with 1/31 in 4 overs, including the vital wicket of Marsh.
Mumbai’s Rollercoaster Chase
The chase began on a poor note with Rickelton and Jacks dismissed early for identical mistimed shots, leaving MI at 17/2. But Naman Dhir injected momentum with a blistering start, hammering 29 off just 8 balls, including a 22-run over off Akash Deep.
He built a strong 69-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav in just 35 balls. Dhir’s aggressive 46 off 22 kept MI in the hunt, but his dismissal turned the tide. Though SKY continued with flair, Tilak Verma’s slow 25 off 23 hampered the chase, ultimately leading to his tactical retirement out.
Needing 22 in the final over, Pandya launched a six off the first ball, but Akash Deep held his nerve, executing pinpoint yorkers to seal the match for LSG.
Man of the Match
Digvesh Rathi was the unsung hero of LSG’s defense. In a game dominated by big scores, his miserly spell of 4-0-21-0 proved decisive, earning him the Man of the Match award.