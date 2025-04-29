Major League Cricket to Move HQ from California to Texas to Attract Viewership
Major League Cricket (MLC) is taking a bold step to strengthen its presence in the United States by relocating its headquarters to Grand Prairie, a suburb just 15 miles from downtown Dallas. Grand Prairie already serves as home turf for the Texas Super Kings, one of the league’s prominent franchises, co-owned by Chennai Super Kings Cricket, billionaire Ross Perot Jr., and Dallas businessman Anurag Jain.
With the league steadily gaining popularity in the U.S., MLC CEO Johnny Grave expressed confidence in the sport’s trajectory, stating, “It’s not ‘if,’ it’s ‘how long’ it will take to establish itself.” He also emphasized the league’s goal of “owning a part of the calendar,” referencing a window in the global cricket season when few international or domestic tournaments are played — a strategic move to attract both players and viewers.
This season, the league will run from June 12 to July 13, lasting just one month. However, one of the challenges is Texas’s sweltering summer, where daytime temperatures can soar above 100°F (38°C). To combat this, stadiums are equipped with permanent lights to host night matches, offering some relief to players and fans alike.
Launched in 2023, MLC currently features six teams representing various U.S. states. Now entering its third season, the league is set to attract several marquee players and build momentum ahead of cricket’s historic return to the Olympics. The sport will be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Games — its first Olympic appearance since the 1900 Paris Olympics.
Despite being in its early stages, league organizers remain optimistic about cricket’s future in America. “The sport is growing like a little mushroom,” said Texas Super Kings co-owner Anurag Jain. “The story has just begun.”