Mandhana's Magnificent Century Powers India to Tri-Series Title Win Over Sri Lanka
India clinched the Women's ODI tri-series title in style as Smriti Mandhana struck a sublime century to power her team to a commanding 97-run victory over Sri Lanka in the final, setting a confident tone ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup later this year.
Batting first after winning the toss, India made the most of the conditions with Mandhana leading from the front. The left-handed opener scored a blistering 116 off 101 balls—her 11th ODI ton and first in Sri Lanka, consisting of 15 boundaries and two sixes. Her standout performance earned her the Player of the Match award.
Middle-order contributions from Harleen Deol (47), Harmanpreet Kaur (41), and Jemimah Rodrigues (44) helped India pile on a formidable 342/7.
In reply, Sri Lanka faltered under scoreboard pressure and were bowled out for 245. Spinner Sneh Rana led India’s bowling attack with impressive figures of 4/38, finishing as the tournament's top wicket-taker with 15 wickets. She was deservedly named Player of the Series.
“I am very pleased to have contributed,” said Rana after the win. “The plan was simple—pace-off deliveries and yorkers. I worked hard with the bowling coach, and it paid off.”
India’s path to the title saw them win three out of four matches, including two wins over South Africa and one over Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka earned their spot in the final with victories against both South Africa and India in the group stage.
With all three teams now turning their focus to the World Cup, India’s dominant performance on home soil sets them up as strong contenders to lift the trophy in front of their fans. This will be the fourth time India hosts the prestigious tournament.