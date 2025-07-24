Markram, Bavuma Back in the Saddle for South Africa’s White-Ball Showdown in Australia
By Mehr Jan
South Africa is reloading with its leadership duo back in charge. Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma are set to captain the T20I and ODI squads, respectively, as the Proteas prepare for a white-ball tour of Australia beginning late July.
The series is expected to act as a critical checkpoint for South Africa’s preparation ahead of next year’s ICC T20 World Cup and the 2027 ODI World Cup on home soil.
Markram, who took a break during the recent Test and T20I tours of Zimbabwe, returns to lead a dynamic T20 outfit. Bavuma, on the other hand, missed the Zimbabwe Tests due to a hamstring strain suffered during the ICC World Test Championship final in June.
Both are now fit and ready to reestablish continuity and direction within a side undergoing strategic rebuilding.
The squad announcement also closes a chapter in South African cricket. It marks the final selection by current all-format head coach Shukri Conrad before newly appointed chief selector Patrick Moroney takes over on August 1.
That transition adds a layer of context to the current lineup—one built with intent, foresight and a few bold calls.
“It’s great to have our senior players back in the mix,” Conrad said in a statement. “Their experience and quality add real value to the group. Every series from here on out plays a part in shaping our squads for the tournaments ahead.”
No Miller, No Jansen – but Plenty to Prove
One of the biggest talking points is the absence of power-hitter David Miller and tall pacer Marco Jansen. Miller will be fulfilling his franchise commitments in the Hundred, while Jansen is sidelined after undergoing surgery on his left thumb—an injury he sustained during the WTC final. Both are expected to rejoin the team for the white-ball tour of England in September.
Despite those gaps, the Proteas boast depth. The T20I bowling attack will see Keshav Maharaj sitting out in favor of spinners George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy and leggie Nqaba Peter, all of whom are gaining momentum with performances in Zimbabwe. Tabraiz Shamsi, once a staple in the limited-overs setup, is again absent from both squads after opting out of a national contract last year. Though Conrad had expressed intent to speak with him, that meeting never materialized.
“Unfortunately, things got away from me, and I wasn’t able to have that chat,” Conrad admitted. “But the spinners selected have the inside track now.”
The fast-bowling unit in the T20I squad will be led by Kagiso Rabada and supported by Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger and teenager Kwena Maphaka, who continues to impress with raw pace and control. Gerald Coetzee, a familiar name in the Test arena, has been excluded from both squads due to squad balance decisions.
“There are only so many quicks you can put into a balanced squad,” Conrad explained. “Corbin Bosch has been outstanding, and right now, Gerald sits behind him in the pecking order.”
Fresh Energy in the Batting Department
South Africa’s batting core across formats will include a mix of experienced performers and emerging names. The return of wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton and aggressive middle-order talent Tristan Stubbs bolsters the T20I group. Dewald Brevis and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, both of whom impressed during the Zimbabwe tour, are retained.
The ODI setup sees further experimentation. Matthew Breetzke and Tony de Zorzi join the ranks, while Wiaan Mulder steps up as a critical allrounder in the absence of Jansen. Notably, Rassie van der Dussen, who owns the second-highest ODI average for South Africa, was left out of the 50-over squad—though Conrad made it clear he’s still in the mix for T20 plans.
“Rassie gives us flexibility—he can open or bat at three and brings leadership to the table,” Conrad said. “But with time on our side before the 2027 World Cup, I want to give space to new faces and see how they develop under pressure.”
Van der Dussen’s omission underlines the broader strategy: develop bench strength while keeping proven performers within reach.
Full South Africa Squads for Australia Tour
T20I Squad
Aiden Markram (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen
ODI Squad
Temba Bavuma (capt), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen