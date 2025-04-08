Marsh, Pooran help LSG get past KKR in a battle of fine margins
By Mishaal Mubarak
Nicholas Pooran has been nothing short of a cheat code this season, and he proved it once again against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who couldn’t build on their powerplay exploits to take the game home.
Playing XI:
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):
Mitch Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi
Impact player list: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):
Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy
Impact players list: Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sissodia
Asked to bat first by KKR in Eden Gardens’ first day-game of the season, LSG went all guns blazing from the get-go. Aiden Markram provided a blistering start, falling just three runs short of a half-century after batting 28 balls before his dismissal in the eleventh over. The best, however, came - once again - in the face of Pooran, who joined the party with Mitchell Marsh to help set LSG’s second-highest IPL total. The duo stitched together a 71-run partnership in just five overs before Marsh mistimed an Andre Russell delivery straight into Rinku Singh’s hands at deep point.
But the damage had been done, and convincingly so. LSG walked off with 238 runs on the board, and a daunting task laid out for KKR.
As demoralising as it looked, KKR were by no means timid when they came out to bat. Their confidence was further helped when Akash Deep leaked 6 runs in extras in the very first over. Quinton de Kock looked set for a promising knock, but his stay at the crease was cut short by Deep, who appealed on two consecutive deliveries to dismiss him, succeeding the second time. In came the captain, Ajinkya Rahane, to join forces with Sunil Narine, and together they flipped the momentum, blasting 90 runs in the powerplay. But not long after, Narine too made his way back to the pavilion.
Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer carried KKR’s explosive energy briefly, but it all began to unravel with a collapse orchestrated by LSG’s bowlers, which saw four wickets fall for just 15 runs. There was no time or personnel left for a recovery plan. Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana, however, kept KKR in the hunt with their late-innings knock. But by the time Rinku came back on strike in the final over, KKR still needed 19 runs. His two fours and a six brought them agonisingly close, but not close enough. KKR finished at 234, just four runs short.