Matthew Fisher Earns Maiden Call-Up as New Zealand Names Squad for Zimbabwe Tests
New Zealand fast bowler Matthew Fisher has earned his maiden Test call-up as part of a 15-member squad for the upcoming red-ball series against Zimbabwe, scheduled to begin later this month. Fisher, a former Under-19 representative, has impressed with 51 First Class wickets at an average of 24.11 in just 14 matches and is now set to bring his fiery pace to the international stage.
With seasoned campaigners Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, and Tim Southee missing from the lineup, the two-Test series presents a transitional moment for the Black Caps. Williamson and Bracewell had previously informed New Zealand Cricket of their unavailability during the contract discussions, while Southee recently retired from international cricket. Additionally, Kyle Jamieson is on paternity leave, and Ben Sears is sidelined with an injury.
New head coach Rob Walter expressed enthusiasm about Fisher's inclusion, describing him as one of the fastest bowlers in New Zealand. “Matt is someone we’re really excited about. He’s got an X-factor and genuine pace. We’re blessed to have so many quality fast bowlers, and this tour gives him valuable experience with the squad,” Walter said.
The absence of marquee names opens the door for other players to step up. Walter acknowledged the unique opportunity this tour provides: “While all Test matches are hugely special and important, the fact these Tests aren’t part of the ICC World Test Championship did influence some availability decisions.”
The squad also features the return of Ajaz Patel and Henry Nicholls. Patel, who last played in the 3-0 series win over India in November where he was named Player of the Match, adds spin depth to the squad. Nicholls, meanwhile, returns to the Test fold for the first time since December 2023.
The team will assemble in Bulawayo on July 27 following the T20I tri-series in Harare.
New Zealand Test Squad vs Zimbabwe:
Tom Latham (Captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Will Young.