Matthews, Tyron, Rodrigues Headline ICC Women’s Player of the Month Shortlist for May 2025
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled its shortlist for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for May 2025. Standout performances from Hayley Matthews of the West Indies, Chloe Tyron of South Africa, and Jemimah Rodrigues of India earned them nominations.
Hayley Matthews (West Indies)
West Indies captain Hayley Matthews continued her impressive form from April into May, leading her side during their tour of England. In the three-match T20I series, the dynamic all-rounder emerged as the top performer, amassing 177 runs at a strike rate of 137.20 and an average of 88.50.
She also chipped in with three wickets, ultimately earning the Player of the Series title. Matthews maintained her all-around dominance in the ODI format as well, contributing 48 runs and taking two wickets in the series opener against England.
Chloe Tyron (South Africa)
South African veteran Chloe Tyron was instrumental in her team's campaign during the ODI tri-series involving India and Sri Lanka. With 176 runs at an average of 58.66 and six wickets at a tight economy of five, the 31-year-old all-rounder showcased her versatility.
Tyron’s standout performance came in the final group stage match against hosts Sri Lanka, where she smashed 74 runs to help South Africa post a mammoth total. She followed it up with her first-ever ODI five-wicket haul, finishing with career-best figures of 5/34.
Jemimah Rodrigues (India)
India's Jemimah Rodrigues capped off a stellar month with match-winning contributions in her side’s triumphant tri-series in Sri Lanka. The stylish right-hander piled up 204 runs in the last three fixtures, including a crucial 44-run knock in the final against Sri Lanka that guided India to a 97-run victory.
One of her defining moments came against South Africa when she notched up her second career ODI century—an elegant 123 off 101 balls featuring 15 boundaries and a six.
With the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup on the horizon, these performances not only underline the growing depth and talent in women’s cricket but also build momentum for what promises to be an exciting tournament season ahead.
Voting for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month is now open on the ICC’s official website.